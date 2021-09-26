Seven far-left extremist Antifa militants have been taken arrested in the city of Lyon for allegedly physically assaulting a man at a protest against vaccine passports late last month.

The seven individuals are believed to have been connected to the beating of a man during an anti-vaccine passport demonstration in Lyon on August 28th and are thought to have beaten the victim after determining he may be a member of a far-right group.

All seven are thought to be members of the Antifascist Group Lyon and Surroundings group. Of the seven, four have been placed into pre-trial custody and three have been released under judicial supervision for their roles in the alleged attack.

The suspects were identified as the incident was filmed by CCTV cameras belonging to the city of Lyon and the information gathered allowed police to identify the perpetrators, LyonMag reports.

On the social media website Instagram, the group posted videos and pictures of people they claimed belonged to far-right right groups.

“Faced with these far-right groups that advocate xenophobic ideas, let us fight on a daily basis: Whether through tracts, collages, conferences or also through the street. All means are good, only the struggle pays!” the group said in one of its posts.

The group also commented on the arrest of their “comrades”, claiming that they had been in conflict with the traditionalist Catholic group Civitas who have been present at anti-vaccine passport demonstrations in several cities across France.

“Our anger is immense and we will support them to the end,” the Lyon Antifa group wrote, calling out for support. The Antifa members allegedly involved in the attack will see their first court date on November 4th.

The Lyon attack comes just months after Antifa militants in Paris physically assaulted Roman Catholics commemorating the martyrdom of Catholics by leftist extremists during the Paris commune in 1871.

Organiser Monsignor Denis Jachiet, Auxiliary Bishop of Paris, slammed the far-left militants, noting that children were also present in the crowd that was attacked.

The Lyon case also comes nearly a year after a group of Antifa militants in Germany attacked two people protesting Wuhan virus lockdowns in Leipzig in November.

The two men attacked, both members so the Querdenker (Lateral Thinker) movement, were surrounded by a group of around 15 to 20 Antifa militants dressed in black, who forced the victims to the ground and tried to stomp on their heads.

The Leipzig police far-left extremist crime taskforce SOKO-Linx later opened an investigation into the attack as an attempted homicide.

