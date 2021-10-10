British Airways has become the latest institution to adopt woke language codes, telling pilots to refrain from using the common airline greeting of “ladies and gentlemen” in an apparent attempt to become more gender-neutral.

British Airways (BA), the second-largest airline carrier in the United Kingdom, has instructed their pilots to celebrate the “diversity and inclusion” of its customer base and refrain from using gender-specific language.

The move was to drop the traditional greeting of “ladies and gentlemen” was said to come in response to a desire to respect new woke societal norms and be inclusive of children, The Telegraph reported.

A spokesman for British Airways told the broadsheet: “We celebrate diversity and inclusion and we’re committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome when travelling with us.”

The leader of the anti-woke Reclaim Party, Laurence Fox, said that the decision represents an “attack on everything we are.”

“The first thing a child understands is that they have a mum and a dad. Hence why those are usually their first words. This attack on the fundamentals of basic understanding is disorienting and wrong,” Fox explained.

“It’s an attack on language. Which is an attack on thinking. Wake up,” he urged.

LGBT Charity Calls on Teachers to Say ‘Learner’ Instead of ‘Boy’ and ‘Girl’ https://t.co/GkWZII0llC — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 20, 2021

Similar attacks on biological reality have been seen from the German airline Lufthansa, Britain’s EasyJet, and Air Canada, who have all told staff to use more politically correct terminology when addressing their customers.

Airlines across the Anglosphere have jumped in on the fad, with Australian airline Qantas launching a so-called ‘Spirit of Inclusion‘ initiative in 2018 which asked staff to skirt traditional phrases for men and women.

In the United States, Delta Air will also enact a similar policy in order to foster “a safe, comfortable and respectful space for all of our customers and employees.”

The Tory Party-aligned advocacy group Conservatives Friends of Education remarked of the move from British Airways: “When will this stop? How long until teachers are no longer able refer to their pupils as ‘boys and girls?”

In fact, British educational institutions have already attempted to put in place such language guidelines, including Manchester University, which told staff earlier this year that “binary gender terms” such as “man/woman” and “girl/boy” should not be used as “some people identify with a gender opposite to that assigned to them as a child (trans) and others identify neither as men nor women (non-binary or genderfluid).”

The new policy from BA comes as airlines are hoping to resume some sort of normal operation, with the government finally easing coronavirus travel restrictions and a full reopening of Britain’s borders expected sometime in November.

Last week, the government’s Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, cut the so-called “Red List” of prohibited countries down to seven, resulting in holiday searches on British Airway’s website climbing by 400 per cent in the hours after the announcement.

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka