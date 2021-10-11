Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will not be returning to the United Kingdom for an event to honour Diana, Princess of Wales, according to reports.

Some 100 guests are expected to join Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace next week to thank those who fundraised for the statue of his late mother, which was unveiled over the summer.

While Harry attended the reveal event with his brother in July, a spokesman for the prince and his wife, who are currently residing in California, told The Telegraph that they will not be attending.

The only other time since Prince Harry has returned to his country after he and Meghan left in the Autumn 0f 2019 was for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2021.

It is also not expected that Harry, a former serving member of the British armed forces, would be in the United Kingdom for Armistice Day on November 11th, as he is believed to be scheduled to be in New York the day before for a charity event.

The Sun reported that Meghan and Harry had been “deeply wounded” when their Armistice Day wreath was not laid at London’s Cenotaph memorial in 2020, with claims Queen Elizabeth II instead decided against the gesture as the couple had formally pulled away from royal life and thus no longer represented the British Monarchy.

The tabloid reported claims that this alleged snub was what led to a major family feud, and even that it prompted Harry and his Californian wife to give a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, where they alleged they had been financially cut off and that a member of the royal family had made a racist remark.

The couple’s interview and subsequent ones by Prince Harry are believed to be contributing to the continued tensions between the woke Sussexes, as he and Meghan are known, and the rest of the Royal Family, with reports that even during Prince Philip’s funeral cortege Prince William asked his cousin to walk between him and Harry.

Meghan was last in the United Kingdom for the couple’s “farewell tour” in March 2020, while the woke royals’ son Archie has not returned to the country of his birth since the couple formally left, initially to live in Canada. Harry and Meghan’s youngest child, the U.S.-born Lilibet, has never been to Britain.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson told Us Weekly late last month that he does not expect “Meghan will ever come to Britain again”, noting that “she’s not popular [right] now”.

The couple is perhaps likely to be even less popular when Harry’s autobiography is released in late 2022, the year of the Queen’s platinum jubilee — when Her Majesty becomes the first monarch to celebrate 70 years of service to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

While not detailing the contents of the work, Harry said in a statement in July that he intends to share the “the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned” in his “story”.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex had said.

