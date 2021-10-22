Sir David Amess Killing Suspect to Face Trial in March 2022

Ali Harbi Ali, who was charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts this week in the wake of the killing of a British Member of Parliament has had his trial date set for March.

Sir David Amess, a veteran British lawmaker was conducting a constituency surgery — an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their elected representatives and raise issues with them — one week ago when he was attacked. He died of his wounds at the scene, a Church in Essex, England.

A man, Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested at the scene and charged six days later with murder and alleged terror offences under the Terrorism Act 2006. He is being held at HMP Belmarsh.

25-year-old Ali was scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after the charged were made, and appeared again on Friday at Old Bailey — by video link from prison — speaking to confirm his name and date of birth.

The hearing set the provisional date for his trial as March 7th 2022, the BBC reports, and that there would be a preliminary hearing on November 5th 2021.

Matt Jukes, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police, said on Thursday as the chargers were laid: “I want to send my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sir David Amess, who died so tragically last Friday.

“Sir David’s dedication to his family, his constituents and his community, and his positive impact on the lives of so many has shone through.

“Today’s charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace.

“There has been considerable speculation in the media about the background, history and motivation of the man now charged.

“I understand the huge level of public interest in this case, but now a charge has been brought, it is vitally important that everyone exercises restraint when commenting on it publicly, to ensure future court proceedings are not prejudiced in any way.”