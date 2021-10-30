London Stansted Airport Evacuated over ‘Suspicious Package’

London Standsted Airport was evacuated on Saturday following concerns of what police said was a “suspicious package”, with the airport reopening hours later after police said the situation had been “dealt with”.

Essex Police said on Saturday that passengers have been evacuated from London Standsted Airport and “brought to a position of safety” after reports of a suspicious package in the security area.

A cordon has been put in place and specialists from the military assessed the package, according to the BBC.

Essex Police said in a statement posted to Twitter: “We’re currently at Stansted Airport following concerns about a suspicious package in the security area.

“A cordon’s been set up.

“Passengers have been evacuated from that area of the airport and brought to a position of safety.

“Military explosive experts will assess the package.”

By 4:40pm, Essex Police had provided an update to the situation, saying that it had been “dealt with” and that Stansted staff were working to reopen the airport.

“This incident has now been dealt with and Stansted Airport staff are working to fully re-open the terminal. We’ll bring you a further update when we can,” Essex Police said.

This story is developing…