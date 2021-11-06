Finland’s Female-Led Millennial Government Plummets in Popularity

The female-led largely millennial government of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has sunk to a new polling low this week, with barely half of the country believing the government is doing a good job.

The results come from a new poll published by the firm Kantar TNS which states that 52 per cent of Finns have a favourable view of the government, down from March of this year when 62 per cent of Finns supported the government’s actions.

According to a report from the Finnish public broadcaster YLE, the poll is the weakest so far for Marin’s government and a full 17 points behind the government’s most favourable poll released in the spring of last year.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are gaining in the polls, with nearly a third of Finns saying that opposition parties are doing well in presenting alternative policies to the government, compared to just 25 per cent in March.

Prime Minister Marin’s Social Democrats are tied with the opposition conservative National Coalition Party for the number of Finns who think positively of them at 45 per cent each. The result is a five per cent drop for the Social Democrats compared to March.

The results come after Marin and her government coalition allies suffered defeats in local elections in June, with the National Coalition party beating Marin’s Social Democrats for first place in the municipal elections overall.

Prime Minister Marin was voted into power in 2019, becoming the youngest prime minister in the world. Her cabinet, which is made up of a majority of women, many of them millennials like Marin, also made headlines across the globe.

Following the disappointing local elections results in June, however, some have noted that despite Marin’s personal popularity, her party has been falling in the polls and has had difficulties in attracting young voters.