New details have emerged regarding a gang rape last year in Hamburg that saw a 15-year-old girl raped over a period of two and a half hours by 12 men, ten of whom had a migration background.

The alleged gang rape took place in September of 2020, but more information regarding the case was reported this week by German media.

Prosecutors claim at least 12 men, ten of them from a migration background, took part in the gang-rape attack in the Stadtpark in the city of Hamburg.

All 12 are said to be aged between 16 and 23 and are still under investigation. But all are currently still at large, according to a report from the German magazine Focus, with only one suspect having been briefly detained and then released.

The brutal attack saw the 15-year-old victim walk into the park at around 11:15 pm after leaving a friend’s birthday party. One of the young men is said to have lured her over to a nearby bush and raped her, before calling his friends who arrived and raped her, as well.

The horrific statistics reveal that half of all suspects in gang-rape cases were not German citizens and that often the perpetrators came from Islamic countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria https://t.co/xq0ASSJrTm — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2021

The men sexually abused the 15-year-old over a period of two and a half hours, with one of the men allegedly filming the sex attack, but prosecutors have stated that no video evidence of it has been obtained so far.

They then took her mobile phone and her purse before letting the teen go at around 1:45 am. Forensic examination revealed that traces of the sperm of nine different men were found on the victim.

Prosecutors told German media that they were still examining whether or not to bring charges in the case.

A report from August of this year revealed that gang rapes have become so common in Germany, that the country sees an average of one to two of them per day and that foreigners make up at least half of the suspects involved.

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) statistics showed that gang rape cases had increased from 649 in 2018 to 710 in 2019, with a very small decrease to 704 in 2020.

Politically correct social media users, particularly on Twitter, slammed the police for using the term "Arabic phenotype" to describe the suspects wanted for the gang rape https://t.co/Kz5Fqj4H3w — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2021