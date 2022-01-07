Two Convicted After Brutal Lynching of French Police Officer By Mob

Chris Tomlinson

Two men have been sentenced to several years in prison after taking part in the lynching of an off-duty police officer in the city of Lyon in the summer of 2020.

The two men were sentenced to five years in prison, with 30 months suspended and a probation period of three years, after the conviction for their role in the attack on the officer.

The pair were part of a much larger group of ten individuals, but the other eight people involved in the beating were released by French authorities, Actu17 reports.

The attack on the 35-year-old off-duty police officer took place on June 14th of 2020 at around 4:30 in the morning in front of the home of the officer who had just arrived home from a party accompanied by his girlfriend. The pair were parking at their apartment building when the police officer was recognised.

The man shouted obscenities at the police officer and, the court heard, alerted local “youths” to the presence of an off-duty police officer in the neighbourhood. Around a dozen youths violently assaulted the officer and his partner in the lobby of their apartment building, with at least one of the attackers using a telescopic baton.

The officer suffered multiple fractures as a result of the attack and was given 45 days of Total Incapacity for Work (ITT). His partner was also injured as a result of the incident and given three days off ITT.

In November of last year, a similar incident took place in Paris and saw an off-duty police officer harassed and stabbed in the abdomen by a group of four suspects described as being “African-type individuals.”

The incident is said to have occurred after the four men harassed the officer, who was walking with his girlfriend, at the Italie 2 shopping centre in the 13th arrondissement (district) of Paris and made derogatory comments toward them.

