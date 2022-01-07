Two Convicted After Brutal Lynching of French Police Officer By Mob

Two men have been sentenced to several years in prison after taking part in the lynching of an off-duty police officer in the city of Lyon in the summer of 2020.

The two men were sentenced to five years in prison, with 30 months suspended and a probation period of three years, after the conviction for their role in the attack on the officer.

The pair were part of a much larger group of ten individuals, but the other eight people involved in the beating were released by French authorities, Actu17 reports.

The attack on the 35-year-old off-duty police officer took place on June 14th of 2020 at around 4:30 in the morning in front of the home of the officer who had just arrived home from a party accompanied by his girlfriend. The pair were parking at their apartment building when the police officer was recognised.

Paris: Off Duty Cop Badly Stabbed By Men Described as ‘African-Type Individuals’ https://t.co/kLQHyGWm1U — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 1, 2021

The man shouted obscenities at the police officer and, the court heard, alerted local “youths” to the presence of an off-duty police officer in the neighbourhood. Around a dozen youths violently assaulted the officer and his partner in the lobby of their apartment building, with at least one of the attackers using a telescopic baton.

The officer suffered multiple fractures as a result of the attack and was given 45 days of Total Incapacity for Work (ITT). His partner was also injured as a result of the incident and given three days off ITT.

In November of last year, a similar incident took place in Paris and saw an off-duty police officer harassed and stabbed in the abdomen by a group of four suspects described as being “African-type individuals.”

The incident is said to have occurred after the four men harassed the officer, who was walking with his girlfriend, at the Italie 2 shopping centre in the 13th arrondissement (district) of Paris and made derogatory comments toward them.

Attacks On French Police Officers Have Doubled in 20 Years https://t.co/UvGlhyvtRu — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 25, 2021