Police Have Picture of Boris Boozing at his Birthday Bash: Reports

The Metropolitan Police reportedly have a snap of Prime Minister Boris Johnson boozing at his allegedly lockdown-breaking birthday bash in 2020 alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

In the image, the embattled PM can reportedly be seen with an Estrella beer while sitting next to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who was said to be holding a soft drink at the time.

According to a report by The Mirror, the picture could be damaging to Johnson due to where and when the picture was allegedly taken.

“The legal question for the prime minister is whether he participated in the gathering,” one barrister told the publication. “The fact that he was photographed holding a beer strongly suggests he did and therefore committed a criminal offence of the regulations.”

The Mirror has also claimed that the image is one of 300 pictures submitted to London’s Metropolitan Police by Sue Gray, who has been investigating the alleged events said to have taken place in No 10.

While news of the scandalous snap is likely to serve as a source of stress for an under-pressure Boris Johnson, it is far from the only issue he has to worry about.

A number of Conservative MPs have resumed calls for the Prime Minister to resign over the “partygate” scandals, with Bognor Regis and Littlehampton’s Nick Gibb becoming the latest tory member of parliament to do so on Saturday.

“My constituents are furious about the double standards – imposing harsh and, to my mind, necessary restrictions as we and the world sought to defend ourselves against this new and deadly virus, while at the same time flagrantly disregarding those rules within the fortress of Downing Street,” the former Conservative minister wrote in a letter of no confidence, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Aaron Bell MP has also publicly claimed to have submitted a letter of no confidence, citing a “breach of trust” by Johnson as the reason for him penning the document.

Meanwhile, a flurry of staff resignations has hit Downing Street, leading to some pundits in Britain and abroad making doomsday predictions for Johnson’s premiership.

The BBC has also reported on a stern letter sent by a young girl from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, slamming the PM for his alleged misconduct.

“Why on my 6th and 7th birthday I couldn’t have a party, and you were [sic]?” asked Isobel, who is eight years old. “Next time follow the rulse [sic]!”

She went on to draw attention to the contrast between Johnson’s actions and the Queen’s following of lockdown regulations during the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.

“Even the Queen had to follow them,” she told the Prime Minister regarding regulations in place at the time.