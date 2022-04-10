A police officer in Britain’s multicultural capital has been hospitalised by a machete-wielding man the London force describes as “suffering a mental health crisis”.

The man, who is so far unnamed and without a description, allegedly carried out the attack on Skelton Road in the hyper-diverse London Borough of Newham, noted for such dubious law and order plaudits as its status as the acid attack capital of the city.

“Officers on scene in Skelton Road #Newham dealing with reports of a man suffering a mental health crisis inside an address,” the Metropolitan Police Force reported on social media on Sunday afternoon.

“One officer has received a slash injury to his arm and has gone to hospital. Officers continue to engage with the man to resolve the situation,” the force’s North East Basic Command Unit (BCU) added.

In a longer statement quoted by The Telegraph, the Met indicated that the wounded officer’s condition “is not life-threatening”.

The incident is thought to be ongoing as of the time of publication, with the notionally right-leaning newspaper sharing footage uploaded to social media which is believed to be from Skelton Road, showing it crowded with police cars and vans and a large number of armed officers.

