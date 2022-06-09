Schoolgirl ‘Self-Harmed’ After Being Hounded Out of School by Pro-Tran Bullies

Transgender Pride flag in Soho on 10th April 2022 in London, United Kingdom. The transgender flag is a light blue, pink and white pentacolour pride flag representing the transgender community, organizations, and individuals. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
Peter Caddle

A schoolgirl who was hounded out of her school by pro-transgender bullies over her political views claims that she was driven to “self-harm” by the incident.

Having initially come to light last month, the allegations that the schoolgirl was hounded out of school last year for questioning transgender ideology took the British political sphere by storm, with well-known names coming out in defence of the girl, while other leftist activists heaped doubt as to whether the reports on the allegations were presenting the full story.

However, in an interview published by UnHerd on Tuesday, the girl at the centre of the controversy reiterated her telling of events, while also alleging that the bullying drove her to self-harm within the premises of the school.

“I felt their spit on my face,” the girl said, describing one incident when her fellow schoolmates circled her, calling her names such as — according to UnHerd — “Nazi, bigot, fascist, transphobe, homophobe, racist, c**t”.

What’s more, the girl claims that the school did very little to help her situation, isolating her from her fellow pupils and allegedly labelling her as someone with a history of provocation.

Eventually, she left the school, claiming she was unable to put up with the harassment any longer.

The young woman — now 19 years of age and contemplating going to college — also took aim at leftist talking head Owen Jones, who posted online in response to a report on her story that he wanted to speak “anonymously” to the pro-transgender girls who are alleged to have bullied her out of the school.

“Announcing it via Twitter — that was vindictive,” the 19-year old said of Jones’s actions.

“He seemed convinced it was just a case of high school bullying that was contrived by a bigot to victimise herself.”

While the allegedly bullied girl has perceived the reactions of some in the British media as being rather hostile to her story, other big names came out to voice their support for her, including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling —  a vocal critic of militant transgenderism.

“Utterly shameful,” the prolific writer said in a social media post sharing the story of the girl’s bullying.

“Add this to the tottering pile of evidence that people in education and academia who’re supposed to have a duty of care towards the young have succumbed to an outbreak of quasi-religious fanaticism,” she continued.

“The girl’s crime? Saying ‘sex exists.'”

