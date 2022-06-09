A schoolgirl who was hounded out of her school by pro-transgender bullies over her political views claims that she was driven to “self-harm” by the incident.

Having initially come to light last month, the allegations that the schoolgirl was hounded out of school last year for questioning transgender ideology took the British political sphere by storm, with well-known names coming out in defence of the girl, while other leftist activists heaped doubt as to whether the reports on the allegations were presenting the full story.

However, in an interview published by UnHerd on Tuesday, the girl at the centre of the controversy reiterated her telling of events, while also alleging that the bullying drove her to self-harm within the premises of the school.

“I felt their spit on my face,” the girl said, describing one incident when her fellow schoolmates circled her, calling her names such as — according to UnHerd — “Nazi, bigot, fascist, transphobe, homophobe, racist, c**t”.

What’s more, the girl claims that the school did very little to help her situation, isolating her from her fellow pupils and allegedly labelling her as someone with a history of provocation.

Eventually, she left the school, claiming she was unable to put up with the harassment any longer.

I need your help! This "story" – claiming 60 girls drove a girl out of a school for "questioning trans ideology" – doesn't include their side of the story or even name the school. I want to speak anonymously to these girls for their story, so please RT!https://t.co/JaFsKddT69 — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 17, 2022

The young woman — now 19 years of age and contemplating going to college — also took aim at leftist talking head Owen Jones, who posted online in response to a report on her story that he wanted to speak “anonymously” to the pro-transgender girls who are alleged to have bullied her out of the school.

“Announcing it via Twitter — that was vindictive,” the 19-year old said of Jones’s actions.

“He seemed convinced it was just a case of high school bullying that was contrived by a bigot to victimise herself.”

Teenage Girl Bullied into Leaving School After Questioning Trans ‘Ideology’https://t.co/btCbXCo1ng — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 18, 2022

While the allegedly bullied girl has perceived the reactions of some in the British media as being rather hostile to her story, other big names came out to voice their support for her, including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling — a vocal critic of militant transgenderism.

“Utterly shameful,” the prolific writer said in a social media post sharing the story of the girl’s bullying.

“Add this to the tottering pile of evidence that people in education and academia who’re supposed to have a duty of care towards the young have succumbed to an outbreak of quasi-religious fanaticism,” she continued.

“The girl’s crime? Saying ‘sex exists.'”

Kids Being ‘Groomed’ into Copycat Sex Swaps, Warns Whistleblower at School with 17 ‘Trans Pupils’ https://t.co/76ywRrEzVF — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 19, 2018

