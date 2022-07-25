‘Gun-Free’ UK: Two Young Men Shot Dead in 24 Hours in Khan’s London

Two men have been shot dead in a period of just 24 hours in London in separate incidents.

The first victim, named as Sam Brown, was shot at Cheney Row Park in the London Borough of Waltham Fores, in the north-east of the British capital, shortly after midnight, according to The Telegraph.

The 28-year-old presented himself at a hospital in the east of the city along with another casualty — a man in his thirties who suffering from stab wounds — but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Gun-free London? Teen Shot Dead, Raid Uncovers Multiple AK-47s, Grenades https://t.co/NG1uCAvOi8 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 28, 2019

Details of the second deadly shooting are scanty, but the victim is understood to be a male in his twenties who was injured in Wood Green on Sunday evening, in the suburbs of the London Borough of Haringey.

Police-recorded violent crime in England and Wales, if not gun crime in particular, was recently revealed to have hit a number of grim records in the year to March 2022.

Homicides had increased by 25 per cent on the previous year to 710, and sexual offences had increased by 32 per cent to a remarkable 194,683.

Sexual assaults in London, in particular, hit their highest level in a decade, with approximately 7,500 women telling the Metropolitan Police they had been attacked, and 924 males over the age of 13 doing likewise — an increase of 59 per cent on the previous year.

Khan's London Suffers Most Sex Assaults in Decade, Attacks on Males Up 59 Per Cent https://t.co/ESAw1OJQsr — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 24, 2022

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery