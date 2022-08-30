Meghan Markle has tacitly threatened to “say anything” after she and Prince Harry left the Royal Family for a new life in the United States.

In a lengthy interview with The Cut, Meghan discussed the rift that occurred between her and the Royal Family after they formally stepped down from their public duties, implying that she could “say anything” about her time spent in the United Kingdom.

“It takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,” she said. Meghan added that she is “still healing” from her experience as a member of the Royal Family.

“I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to,” she told the magazine.

In the same interview, Markle appeared to stoke further controversy with the Royal Family when she seemed to say that Prince Harry could lose his own father, Prince Charles, due to the separation.

“‘Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process’. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,'” Markle told The Cut.

However, a source close to the couple later clarified to the New York Post that Meghan was not referring to Prince Charles but to her own father, Thomas Markle, with whom she has been in a public feud since her engagement to the British royal. Journalist Omid Scobie, who co-authored the interview, later tweeted that Markle never meant to speak of Prince Charles.

“There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview,” tweeted Scobie. “I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn’t want Harry to lose his.”

There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview. I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan's loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn't want Harry to lose his. pic.twitter.com/rAZBK9J6Qz — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 29, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, fear has been spreading among the Royal Family that Meghan and Harry are “planning to ramp up media appearances, culminating in the publication of Harry’s highly anticipated memoir.”

“Sources have previously hinted at Harry’s ‘truth bombs’, of which there may be more to come,” noted the Mail.

Salacious claims from the pair have been slapped down by the palace in the past, however. After Meghan sparked a racism row in 2021, Buckingham Palace made a rare intervention, expressing sympathy for Markle but obliquely disputing her version of events, noting dryly “some recollections may vary”.

Meghan Markle’s interview with The Cut comes after her new podcast topped that of Joe Rogan in the Spotify ratings.

“The early success of Markle’s podcast comes despite the program being widely panned by critics, who slammed the podcast as a vanity project in victimology from a ‘D-List celebrity who married well’— a reference to her marriage to the increasingly wayward Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” Breitbart News recently noted.

