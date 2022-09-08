Antony Blinken Releases $2B in Fresh U.S. Military Aid to Europe

Europe in general and Ukraine in particular will benefit from major new military aid worth more than two billion dollars unveiled Thursday by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

AP reports the spending push follows a $675-million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier in the day at a conference in Germany.

That package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more to add to previous U.S. contributions.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged its allies for more heavy weapons as it pursues its pushback against Russian forces.

Biden wants to spend $13.7 billion more in aid to Ukraine as his massive slush fund already approved by Congress earlier this year is running dry.

Austin said “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He said “now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield,” the AP report outlined.

“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.

U.S. officials said the new commitments were intended to show American support for the country in the face of Russia’s invasion is unwavering.

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to give $40 billion to Ukraine in economic and military aid, while Americans suffer from food shortages and inflation.

The United States has been Ukraine’s biggest armaments supplier and general military aid backer.

Thursday’s cash contributions bring total U.S. taxpayer-funded aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since Biden took office.