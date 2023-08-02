Justin Trudeau announced by Instagram he was splitting from his wife Sophie on Wednesday, ending an 18-year marriage.

Justin Trudeau, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada and according to biographers son of Pierre Trudeau, the 15th Prime Minister of Canada, has announced his split from Sophie Grégoire, a Québécois television presenter. The pair married in May 2005 and have three children aged 15, 14, and nine.

Publishing the news to his Instagram, Trudeau greeted Canadians with a breezy “Hi everyone”, and wrote the split came after “many meaningful and difficult conversations” and that “deep love and respect” remained within the family. Trudeau asked for privacy for the sake of their children.

The Canadian Broadcasting Company reported a statement from Trudeau’s office today that said the pair had “signed a legal separation agreement” and had ensured “all legal and ethical steps” were taken.

Sophie has appeared alongside Trudeau at many public events during his time as Prime Minister, including recent trips to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and coronation of King Charles III, and during visits with U.S. President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill.