Barely 48 hours after being appointed, new UK Labour Defence Secretary John Healey flew to Odesa and pledged more military supplies to Ukraine while indicating he remains open to expediting previously announced aid with more to follow.

During his visit Healey met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s defence minister Rustem Umerov and promised the equipment former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in April will be rushed in within the first 100 days of the new government. The equipment includes:

• A quarter of a million of 50 calibre ammunition;

• 90 anti-armour Brimstone missiles;

• 50 small military boats to support river and coastal operations;

• 40 de-mining vehicles;

• 10 AS-90 artillery guns;

• 61 bulldozers to help build defensive positions;

• Support for previously gifted AS-90s.

The UK announced in April this year the largest ever military aid package to Ukraine, including 400 vehicles, 1600 strike and air defence missiles, including additional Storm Shadow long-range precision guided-missiles, four million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats, including off-shore raiding craft.

Sky News reports Healey promised the new government is all in for Ukraine and will continue that support now and into the future.

“As the new defence secretary, I will ensure that we reinvigorate Britain’s support by stepping up supplies of vital military aid,” Healey said. “Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.

“This government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes.”

The UK has provided more than £7.6bn to Ukraine in the form of military support since Russia invaded in early 2022.

More than 42,000 Ukrainian soldiers have also been trained in the UK since that summer under Operation Interflex.