Nature abhors a vacuum. So does politics. No sooner had President-elect Donald Trump been confirmed as the next occupant of the White House than beleaguered French President Emmanuel Macron sought to invite him to Saturday’s reopening of the magnificently restored Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

Trump duly agreed, as Breitbart News reported.

He will be there but so will upward of 50 other heads of state all just as eager to reacquaint themselves with the returning Republican president.

Britain’s Prince William will be there to see a medieval Gothic masterpiece which was gutted by fire over five years ago, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

William, Prince of Wales, is attending the ceremony on behalf of the UK at the request of the British government, the palace said.

The final list of heads of state attending the inauguration on December 7th is not yet known.

Among the invitees, one name is already being whispered without confirmation: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

One of them, however, will be conspicuous by his absence: Pope Francis, whodeliberately chose not to come and celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame, in favour of a trip to Corsica a week later.

The gesture has sparked incomprehension among many Catholics however around 170 bishops from throughout France and around the world will also attend the ceremony, along with one priest from each of the 106 parishes in the Paris archdiocese.

The first celebrations starting Saturday afternoon will blend religious ritual and showbiz, AFP reports.

Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will preside at a reopening service, banging on Notre-Dame’s shuttered doors with his staff to reopen them, the cathedral website says.

After the service, opera singers Pretty Yende, from South Africa, and Julie Fuchs, from France; Chinese pianist Lang Lang; cellist Yo-Yo Ma; Benin-born singer Angelique Kidjo; Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji and others will perform at a concert Saturday evening for the cathedral and those who took part in the reconstruction, says the show’s broadcaster, France Télévisions.

All told it will be a wonderful celebration of France’s determination to restore one of its prime pieces of cultural heritage to all its glory.

And Donald Trump will be there to tell the world he’s back – even if he never really left.