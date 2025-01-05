Around one in three Britons believe that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be kicked out of office before the end of the year amid growing discontent with the leftist Labour Party government’s agenda.

A survey of 1,144 people in Britain by Deltapoll for the Mail on Sunday found that nearly a third of voters do not expect Prime Minister Starmer to last the year, while 68 per cent believe that the leftist leader is doing “badly” after coming to power just a half a year ago.

Similarly, 69 per cent said that they thought the country was heading in the wrong direction, with issues such as cost-of-living and the growing crisis within the nation’s socialised healthcare system topping concerns.

Additionally, there is growing anger over mass migration, with over six in ten voters saying that the number of foreigners allowed into the country should be cut and 68 per cent saying that the government should introduce an annual cap on legal migration, a measure both the previous Tory governments and Starmer’s Labour have refused to implement.

While the poll found that Labour continues to lead in voting intention at 30 per cent, compared to 23 per cent for the Conservatives and 22 per cent for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, there are troubling signs for the two establishment parties, with one in five voters now believing that the Brexit boss will become the country’s next prime minister.

An anonymous Labour MP told the paper: “If this poll doesn’t ring alarm bells in No10, then we really are doomed. Sadly, it confirms what I and other Labour colleagues are now finding on the doorstep.

“There never was much support for Keir. But after a catalogue of blunders – from scrapping winter fuel payments to hiking taxes – what little support there was for the Prime Minister has collapsed.”

The damning survey comes as Parliament will debate a petition this week calling for a new general election after it received nearly three million signatures.

Despite sweeping to a large majority in July’s general election, winning 411 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, the Labour Party did so with just over one-third of the votes. Given the historically low turnout, the government actually came to power with the support of around just one in five eligible voters.

With many of Labour’s seats having been won in narrow races, there are growing demands from the left to change election rules in an apparent attempt to sure up the party’s ability to hold onto power.

This week, the Labour Party-aligned Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) argued that the government should remove or relax election rules surrounding voter identification introduced in 2022. The left-wing think tank claimed that doing so would “reduce inequality at UK general elections”.

The IPPR went on to suggest that Starmer’s government allow around five million foreign nationals with residence permits to vote in national elections, in a move that would likely significantly increase Labour’s support.

The co-chairman of the Conservative Party, Nigel Huddleston, told the Daily Mail: “This is nothing more than a shameless attempt by Labour to rig elections in its favour and turn a blind eye to electoral fraud.

“It is no surprise that Labour has resorted to dirty tricks to improve its chances of electoral success and try to distract people away from its failures.”