A massive red-tailed boa constrictor has been captured in suburban Sydney, Australia, after roaming free for five days — thanks in part to the efforts of an intrepid TV news reporter who tracked the slithering escapee.

The boa constrictor, a snake native to parts of Central and South America, was first caught on camera roaming free near Tom Ugly’s Bridge in the city’s south, prompting authorities to issue a warning to the public.

Alice Hogg, a reporter local outlet for 10 News First, was talking to members of the public Thursday near the site of the original sighting, when she spotted the snake’s distinctive markings behind a rock next to a sidewalk.

A member of the public who was with the intrepid reporter at the time had experience with snakes and carefully removed the serpent from its hiding place.

The duo contacted authorities, and Tyler Gibbons from Shire Snake Wranglers responded to the scene.

Gibbons told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) the five-foot-long snake is only a juvenile and still has “a lot of growing to do.”

He said the non-native snake was healthy, calm and friendly.

It is illegal to own or keep boa constrictors as pets in Australia, as they are considered a prohibited invasive animal under the Biosecurity Act.

While they’re not venomous, the reptile is considered a significant risk to the native wildlife and small children, domestic pets and other animals, as it wraps its body around its prey to suffocate it.

The reptiles can also carry viruses, including the Incusion Body Disease and Ophidian paramyxovirus, which can be fatal to native snakes due to a lack of exposure.

It is believed the boa constrictor is an escaped pet.