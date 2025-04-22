Trump Effect: Swiss Pharma Giant Roche to Invest $50+ Billion in U.S.

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche announced Tuesday it will invest upwards of $50 billion in the United States over the next five years, a move that follows in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement of proposed tariffs on imported drugs.

The U.S. is a critical market for the pharmaceutical industry, representing more than half of the revenue of Roche’s pharmaceutical division, AFP reports.

Its Swiss competitor Novartis announced earlier this month it plans to invest $23 billion in the U.S. over five years.

As part of this investment, Basel-based Roche will increase its existing footprint of more than 25,000 employees in 24 sites across eight U.S. states.

The company details the investment will include:

Expanded and upgraded U.S. manufacturing and distribution capabilities for its innovative medicines and diagnostics portfolio in Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, Oregon and California

A state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

A new 900,000 square foot manufacturing centre to support Roche’s expanding portfolio of next generation weight loss medicines (location to be announced)

A new manufacturing facility for continuous glucose monitoring in Indiana

A new R&D centre in Massachusetts, conducting cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) research and serving as hub for our new cardiovascular, renal and metabolism research and development efforts

Significant expansion and upgrading of our existing pharmaceuticals and diagnostics R&D centres in Arizona, Indiana and California

“Today’s announced investments underscore our long-standing commitment to research, development and manufacturing in the U.S.,” said Roche Group chief executive Thomas Schinecker.

“Our investments of $50 billion over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the U.S. and around the world.”

RELATED: Trump — Our Tariffs Have Put America in the Driver’s Seat

As Breitbart News reported, these major pharmaceutical investments are just the latest in an influx into the United States since Trump returned to office and began warning of – and imposing – his tariff policies.

Stargate, a joint project between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, has pledged a $500 billion investment in America, and Apple announced it is investing $500 billion in America, which are just a few of the other examples.