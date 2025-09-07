Father Ted creator Graham Linehan is ready to turn his back on Britain forever, claiming police are in thrall to trans activists and free speech is dying. Instead he is looking to live in the U.S. where he will be far way from “nut-jobs.”

The Irish citizen made his threat in an interview that came after he was arrested by “armed police” over tweets criticising transgenderism, as Breitbart News reported.

It followed his appearance in court Thursday where Linehan, 57, presented himself to face accusations from a transgender teenager in a separate case.

The Times reports he is accused of harassing activist Sophia Brooks, an 18-year-old on social media and damaging his phone after grabbing it when he repeatedly filmed him at a conference in October last year.

He denies charges of harassment and criminal damage.

The Bafta award-winning writer told the outlet just why he has had enough:

I’ve never felt better because I’ve exposed the way British police are working in tandem with trans activists. The police, after being called institutionally racist, have done this ridiculous over-compensation, which means that now they’re literally working for a sort of Al Capone gang in fishnets. When are they going to start defending the women bringing complaints instead of these clearly bad faith actors? They just don’t. So I’m really glad that I exposed the police for what they are. Them arresting me at the airport was the greatest mistake they could have made.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We completely refute any suggestion the Met is preferential in its treatment of complaints. We police without fear or favour.”

While Linehan looks to make a new home in Arizona, he will be travelling in the opposite direction of a host of performers self-deporting because they fear U.S. President Donald Trump.

Actress Robin Wright is just one celebrating her decision to abandon the U.S. for Britain, calling America a “shit show.”

The 59-year-old, B-list actress told the Times it was “liberating” to leave America behind.

“It’s liberating to be done,” she exclaimed. “Be done with searching, looking and getting 60% of what you wanted.”

“I love being in this country,” the House of Cards star said of living in the U.K., as Breitbart News reported.

“There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.”