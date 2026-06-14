Farage Vows to Kick Out All Migrants From Gov’t Subsidised Housing

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has promised to remove every migrant from government-sponsored social housing within 90 days of coming into power.

Taxpayer-funded housing schemes have become a flashpoint for anger over the mass migration agenda imposed on the country against the will of the British public, with the sites providing a physical representation of the apparent elevation of foreign ethnic minorities over native Britons.

Brexit boss Nigel Farage has argued that in prioritising foreigners over people from those communities, there has been a “massive disruption to the social fabric” of many localities across Britain and that government policies have actively shifted the housing supply “away from the white British populations who originally inhabited areas”.

In his inaugural article on his recently created Substack account, Mr Farage said that “rules which gave priority to local people and ties to the area were stripped away, in part on the grounds that they discriminated against Britain’s newly diverse population, only to be reimposed in part only after massive disruption to the social fabric of these areas.”

To remedy the situation, the Reform leader said that if given power, his party would bar all foreign nationals from public housing. Those who fail to find a new accommodation within three months will be subject to deportation, he said.

“Residency and preference requirements for social housing will be used to ensure that veterans and long-term local residents will be preferenced for social housing, with exceptions only for groups like domestic abuse survivors and care leavers,” Farage elaborated.

According to statistics from the Housing Ministry, 12 per cent of lead tenants of social housing were foreign nationals in the 2024/25 reporting period. However, this does not include households led by migrants who have obtained British citizenship, or those that include non-head-of-household migrants.

The latest hardline proposal on immigration from Farage comes amid a broader policy push from Reform UK as it differentiates itself from the Westminster establishment parties on the critical issue.

Indeed, in addition to vowing to cut off social housing for migrants, the party has also vowed to cut off financial benefits as a whole to foreign nationals, who currently are draining Britain’s coffers to the tune of over £1 billion every month in direct welfare payments.

The party has also vowed to deport all illegals from the country — estimated to be upwards of a million people — as well as withdrawing Britain from the deportation-blocking European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and revoking status from dubious asylum seekers allowed into the country over the previous five years. The party has also vowed to cut legal immigration to at least “net zero”.

To accomplish the large-scale removal efforts, Reform has called for the creation of deportation hubs across the country to detain migrants rather than allowing them to abscond and hope that they appear when summoned for deportation proceedings.

The party has suggested that it would locate such deportation centres in areas of the country which support open borders, backing parties like the far-left Greens of Zach Polanski.

Meanwhile, one of the most infamous migrant hotels in England was shut down this week, with alleged asylum seekers being removed from the Bell hotel in Epping over supposed fire safety concerns shortly ahead of the Home Office ending its contract to house migrants in the building. The hotel became the site of protests that were mimicked throughout the UK as locals raged after an Ethiopian boat migrant sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl from the area just days after illegally crossing the English Channel and being placed in the hotel by authorities.