Rolls-Royce Wins Contract to Build Nuclear Reactors for Sweden

Britain’s engineering giant Rolls-Royce will build three small modular reactors (SMRs) in Sweden after signing a multi-billion pounds partnership with Videberg Kraft, a subsidiary of Swedish state-owned energy company Vattenfall.

The project will see subsidiary Rolls-Royce SMR deliver Sweden’s first new nuclear power plant in more than 40 years. The British government has described as a “breakthrough moment” for British nuclear energy development.

In an official statement, Rolls-Royce SMR explained that the announcement comes after Sweden’s rigorous four-year long selection process, marking the third European country in which Rolls-Royce will build SMR nuclear power solutions after the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic. The three small nuclear reactors will be built across Sweden’s west coast, on the Värö peninsula.

The Rolls-Royce SMR, the company’s small modular rector model, is presently in the final stages of the U.K.’s regulatory processes. The first of the three SMRs in Sweden are slated to enter operation in the mid 2030s. The announcement comes just a day after Rolls-Royce announced a separate deal with Japan to build advanced modular reactors (AMRs).

“Following a rigorous selection process that began in 2022 and considered both large-scale and small modular reactor options, we are delighted to have been selected by Videberg Kraft as its partner to bring new nuclear power to Sweden. This is a strong endorsement of our transformational approach to delivery of a standardised fleet of SMRs,” Rolls-Royce SMR CEO Chris Cholerton said.

“This decision further demonstrates growing market confidence in our technology, and we deeply appreciate the strong collaboration with the Videberg Kraft team and the trust placed in us.”

The British Labour government appears to have claimed some degree of credit towards Sweden’s decision to select Rolls-Royce SMR for its nuclear plants. On Monday, the British government noted that the deal was “supported by a U.K. Government export campaign” that included a visit Business Secretary Peter Kyle to Sweden earlier this year.

“This deal is a major win for Britain’s economy — showcasing UK engineering on the world stage and securing high‑value jobs, investment and export growth for years to come,” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said. “It proves that British technology and innovation is helping to drive Europe’s clean‑energy transition, strengthen energy security and open new markets for our world‑class nuclear sector.”

Nuclear power presently accounts for roughly 30 percent of all of Sweden’s national power supply. The European country had initially chosen to phase out nuclear power in 1980, however, the Swedish parliament Riksdag repealed the policy in 2010. Four decades after its initial decision to steer away form nuclear, Swedish authorities have expressed willingness to revive its nuclear energy industry. Last year, the Riksdag approved legislation to finance next-generation nuclear power plants in the country.

On Monday, the same day Rolls-Royce announced its nuclear partnership in Sweden, the Riksdag approved amendments to its environmental codes allowing for an expansion of nuclear power at more locations in the country’s coast. The new changes lift a ban on nuclear facilities in several coastal areasm effective on July 15, 2026.