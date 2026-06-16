It is believed a Russian Frigate fired at a passing yacht in British waters in the English Channel on Tuesday, prompting the Ministry of Defence to launch an investigation.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed they are investigating an incident in the English Channel after a British-flagged yacht reported the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich had fired warning shots at it on Tuesday morning.

The incident, if proven, would be the most direct confrontation by a foreign warship off the coast of Britain in many years.

Broadcaster Sky News states the yacht was sailing in the English Channel and that it was fired at when around 500 yards away from the Russian warship. There were no injuries or damage.

The incident is stated to have taken place around 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, which if correct would be within Britain’s Exclusive Economic Zone waters. Because the English Channel is so narrow, there are no international waters, with British and French maritime domains meeting in the middle.

The waterway is one of the busiest in the world and a traffic separation scheme — a “motorway” for the sea — is established through the centre to minimise the chances of crossing ships colliding. Foreign warships are typically escorted through the Channel and The Financial Times states British offshore patrol vessel HMS Mersey was shadowing the Admiral Grigorovich at the time of the incident. Sailors from the Mersey visited the yacht after the incident to speak to crew and assess if there had been damage.

The Ministry of Defence said “We are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel” but that they would add nothing more while the investigation was taking place. Russia has not yet publicly made any comment on today’s events.

The Admiral Grigorovich has been in and around British waters for months. The ship has been active in escorting Russian tankers through the North Sea, Western Approaches, and English Channel. The commanding officer of HMS Mersey said in May: “Monitoring the movements of RFN Admiral Grigorovich, ensuring the integrity of our waters remains at the forefront of our priorities. As ever, this is a team effort, and the opportunity to operate with our sister ship HMS Tyne is a fine example of the close relationship we have developed between our units.”

Today’s live-fire incident against a British ensign-wearing yacht in the English Channel follows by days the United Kingdom interdicting a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Channel. It was the first time British Royal Marines have boarded a Russian tanker, with the troops speed-roping onto the deck from helicopters on Sunday.

This story is developing, more follows