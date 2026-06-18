Poland and Germany Tighten Security Ties with Bilateral Defense Agreement

Poland and Germany on Wednesday signed a new bilateral defense agreement bolstering their mutual security, industrial, and military cooperation as both nations warn over heightened tensions with Russia.

The agreement, signed at an official ceremony in Warsaw between Defense Ministers Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Boris Pistorius is the third agreement of its nature signed by Poland in recement months after it inked similar agreements with France and the United Kingdom. A prospective defense agreement between Poland and Italy is reportedly in the works.

“Poland and Germany share the conviction that Europe’s security begins on its eastern flank. That is why today we signed an agreement so that, in the event of a crisis, NATO forces can reach the eastern flank more quickly, the Baltic Sea will be better protected, and the Eastern Shield will become stronger,” Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on social media.

“This new agreement takes into account not only the new situation with regard to security. We are opening a new chapter in our cooperation, our friendship. Poland and Germany, Germany and Poland, are jointly taking responsibility for security in Europe,” German Defense Minister Pistorius said, per the Polish Defense Ministry.

The German government detailed that the new agreement sees both countries deepen military cooperation and further integrate their defense policies into NATO and the European Union — reaffirming their “mutual obligation to provide assistance” as per the terms of Article 5 of the NATO treaty and Article 42 of the European Union Treaty.

Both countries chose June 17 to sign the agreement — a date marking the 35th anniversary of both countries signing a Treaty of Good Neighborship in 1991. Warsaw and Berlin, through a joint statement noted that both nations have “changed fundamentally” over the past 35 years, stressing that, “above all,” Russia’s war on Ukraine has “fundamentally altered our geopolitical setting.” Describing the 1991 agreement as a “testament” to their determination to act together, both nations emphasized that their partnership is, “and will remain, a cornerstone of a strong, united Europe and a NATO that is able to defend itself.”

“The Russian aggression against Ukraine has put us in a new political reality. It has been a touchstone of our responsibility and effectiveness,” the joint statement read in part. “Joint commitment towards enhancing Europe’s security is today’s geopolitical must. It is well exemplified by the Polish–German contribution to the security of the eastern flank.”

Both countries affirmed that Russia’s aggressive actions, including in particular hybrid and disinformation activities, “are also aimed at us,” seeking to “sow social division, undermine public order, and erode trust in the state and its institutions.”

“We will not be intimidated. We will effectively boost our resilience and educate our societies,” the two nations said.

Euronews noted that Germany is seeking partners to revitalize its military after decades of neglect. In April, the German government unveiled a new military strategy goal that, as its main pursuit, calls for the German military to become “Europe’s strongest conventional army” by 2039.

Poland, on the other hand, has recently seen an increase in the number of U.S. troops deployed in the country following an announcement by President Donald Trump in late May. The Eastern European nation shares some of its borders with Germany and Ukraine, but also with Russia’s Kaliningrad region and with pro-Russian neighbor Belarus.

The Associated Press (AP) pointed out that Poland’s importance as a logistics hub for Ukraine, its booming economy, and defense investment makes it a “compelling partner” for Germany and other European nations.

“Poland started building a strong army much earlier than other countries in Western Europe,” Polish deputy defense minister Cezary Tomczyk, told AP. “So we are ahead when it comes to capabilities.”

“We definitely don’t accept that any agreements about this part of Europe are made without Poland,” he added.