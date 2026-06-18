Signed, sealed and now to deliver. Switzerland has confirmed “initial negotiations” on implementing the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding on ending the Middle East war start at a Swiss resort complex Friday.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance are expected to take part in hashing out the details of the deal.

The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement seen and reported by AFP that progress is now underway:

Currently, the plan remains for the United States and Iran, along with the mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at the Burgenstock for initial negotiations on the implementation of the agreement.

The announcement confirms doubts over the meeting at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex near Lucerne in central Switzerland can be dismissed.

The diplomatic head-to-head talks were initially mooted as as a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding agreed by the United States and Iran to end the regional war that erupted back in February.

But AFP notes the signing was unexpectedly moved forward, with U.S. President Donald Trump laying down his signature on Wednesday at a candlelit dinner outside Paris.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was not present and signed remotely, as Breitbart News reported.

According to a previous report by Breitbart News, the memorandum lays out a broad plan to end the conflict via a comprehensive deal within 60 days.

Under the agreement, the U.S. and Iran would immediately stop military operations, promise not to launch future attacks against each other, and respect each other’s sovereignty and borders.

The deal also calls for winding down the U.S. naval blockade, reopening the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to regular commercial shipping, and setting up a watchdog group to make sure both sides stick to the rules.