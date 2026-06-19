Taking a page out of the playbook of Democrat-run “sanctuary” cities in the United States, the Green-governed Lambeth Council in London has vowed to no longer assist the British government in detaining illegal migrants.

This means they will no longer provide intelligence on foreigners in the area around the British capital to the Home Office, potentially creating a security crisis.

The decision, which was made by former Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley, was motivated by concerns that immigration raids in London were “causing fear” and “dividing communities”, the Daily Mail reported.

Explaining the decision, Bartley said, “Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths and we want all residents to feel safe, valued and able to engage with public services without fear.

“As Refugee Week begins, it is right that we take a careful and transparent look at how information is shared in relation to immigration enforcement activity.

“We need a clear picture of what is happening now, under what circumstances information is being shared, and whether current arrangements reflect the kind of borough we aspire to be.”

Bartley said that it was important to the Green council leadership that all migrants feel “welcome” and in Lambeth, given the local government’s commitment to “diversity, equity, and inclusion”.

He said that migrants “fear a knock on the door from immigration enforcement” and thus may not come to the council if they are in “exploitative circumstances”.

“And that’s why I’ve launched a review of all council services to make sure we are not cooperating with immigration enforcement, that we are combating the hostile environment,” Bartley said.

“For every person in Lambeth, Lambeth should be a safe and secure community where they have access to public services without fear.”

The step by the Lambeth council appears to be inspired by the concept of “sanctuary cities” in the United States, where left-wing Democrat politicians have made similar arguments as to why they refuse to work with federal immigration officials.

Conservative MP Chris Philp described the move by the Green-led council as “extreme” and “dangerous”, noting that it could serve to incentivise human traffickers to send more migrants to London.

“Immigration officers do a vital job tracking down anyone who has come here illegally. Stopping them from doing their duty sends a signal to human traffickers everywhere that Britain is a soft touch. The only thing the Greens stand for is open borders at all costs,” Philp said.

Indeed, the Greens have increasingly taken a hardline pro-mass migration stance, with members previously backing plans to provide amnesty to illegal aliens and provide them with taxpayer-funded housing. A 2023 policy document adopted by the party declared that the Greens will strive for a “world without borders” and that illegal immigration should not be considered a “criminal offence under any circumstances.”