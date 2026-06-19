Tardy Iran No-Show Abruptly Nixes Peace Deal Signing in Switzerland

The U.S. drive to launch high-stakes peace talks with Iran hit a snag Friday after Tehran reportedly delayed sending its delegation to Switzerland for the negotiations citing Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Lebanon for its absence.

The talks, set for the mountaintop resort of Burgenstock, would not take place, Switzerland’s foreign ministry confirmed, but gave no details.

As Breitbart News reported, the White House had earlier confirmed Vice President JD Vance delayed his trip to Switzerland in response to Iran’s tardiness to follow through on its commitments.

He and his team were literally standing on the tarmac ready to board their flight when news came of the Iran no-show.

So too dozens of U.S. diplomatic and security officials, advance staffers and media were already in Switzerland to prepare for Vance’s anticipated arrival.

Now the reason for the delay has now been made clear.

AP reports the announcement followed a report from Al-Mayadeen, a Pan-Arab satellite channel that is politically allied with the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, that Iran was delaying sending its delegation to Switzerland over Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Lebanon.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency further added Iranian negotiators needed ⁠to see signs of implementation of the interim agreement from the U.S. before the next rounds of peace talks could begin, and there was no confirmation that its delegation would travel to Geneva, the Guardian set out.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) that President Donald Trump personally signed “lays out a broad plan to end the conflict and hash out a comprehensive deal within 60 days,” with the U.S. and Iran agreeing to immediately halt military operations while promising to withhold future attacks.

A new date has yet to be set for the promised negotiations to begin Switzerland.