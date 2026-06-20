Police in Edinburgh said they have arrested a man white man after five men were injured in knife attacks throughout the Scottish capital on Friday evening.

As opposed to other knife attacks in which the ethnicity of the suspect is often kept from the public, Police Scotland said on Saturday that they have arrested a “36-year-old white Scottish man” on suspicion of carrying out multiple stabbings.

The force said that two men were originally injured at around 8:50 pm in the Sighthill area of the city. A further three men were then attacked in the Telford Road and Leith Walk areas of the city. During the interim, several retailers reported threats of robbery and vandalism.

Officers finally confronted a man at 9:30 pm, detaining him after threatening to use a taser. Three of the five victims were hospitalised; however, none were said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to Scotland’s Daily Record newspaper, the first attacks are believed to have been carried out near the Broomhouse Mosque. The paper said that a local Islamic group, MEND, claimed that multiple victims of the attacks were from the city’s Muslim community.

The Record further claimed to have seen footage of a handcuffed man shouting from the ground: “I’m protecting the f***ing country.”

Commenting, Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said: “This was a shocking attack and my first thoughts are with those who were injured and most directly affected.

“I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together.

“Officers responded to multiple reports of a fast-moving sequence of events across Edinburgh before arresting a man and public safety was our priority.

“Extensive work is ongoing to establish all the circumstances. We are being supported by Counter Terrorism Policing and working under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“I want to thank our officers who responded with bravery and professionalism, and with a focus on protecting the public.

“I’m hugely grateful for the support and assistance of our communities and would appeal for anyone with any information to share it with police. We have established a major incident police portal.”