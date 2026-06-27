A far-left National Assembly member has sparked backlash after she gloated over the demographic decline of the native white French population in favour of immigrant groups, as the LFI continues to embrace Great Replacement ideology.

During a debate in the National Assembly this week on legislation intended to crack down on fraudulent or arranged marriages, MP Clémence Guetté of the radical leftist La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party, declared that alleged efforts to preserve the French ethnicity have failed.

“You have lost the racist ideological battle. Today, one in three French people is already linked to immigration,” she celebrated, according to Le Journal du Dimanche.

The deputy accused the populist National Rally party of Marine Le Pen and the conservative Union of the Right for the Republic (UDR) party of Éric Ciotti of seeking to protect the ” so-called native French” population, which she equated to “white French people”.

Guetté further claimed that the anti-fraud legislation was merely intended to “throw obstacles” in front of migrants who wish to “build their lives in our country, get married, start a family”, and take part in “today’s citizenship.”

It comes amid a broader move among La France Insoumise to openly embrace the concepts of “New France” and the “Great Replacement”, a term coined by French philosopher Renaud Camus, who accused Western elites of viewing citizens of their nations as interchangeable economic units that can be swapped out for less expensive, foreign alternatives with little consequence.

LFI leader and presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has sought to bolster his party’s ranks with immigrant, and particularly Muslim populations within France, over the “boring” white native population.

Mélenchon has attempted to skirt a delicate line; on the one hand, he celebrates multicultural “New France”, and he has coyly taken to using the Great Replacement term on the campaign trail, while claiming that it merely refers to the natural transition from one generation to the next, rather than ethnic cleansing.

Upon the release last month of statistics from the National Institute of Demographic Studies (INED) in Paris, which found that one in three people had a connection to immigration, the Moroccan-born Spanish/Sicilian migrant Mélenchon declared that France is “our home,” in another apparent attempt to appropriate nationalist rhetoric.

The INED study, which questioned 27,000 people, found that roughly 13 per cent of the French population was born abroad, 11 per cent were the children of at least one immigrant, and a further 10 per cent had an immigrant grandparent.

The study provided perhaps the closest glimpse into the actual impact of immigration over the generations, given that France is officially a “colour blind” nation, meaning it does not track ethnicity in the census.

Guetté is not alone among LFI politicians to celebrate the declining white population of France, with Angolan Carlos Martens Bilongo, a member of the National Assembly for La France Insoumise, boasting last year, “If we’ve had more children than them, too bad for them,” while calling for minorities to continue outbreeding the French to “show them that we are more numerous and that we are more intelligent.”