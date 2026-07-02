An Iraqi man convicted in France of illicit migrant smuggling and described as the “godfather” of French migrant camps is living in Leicestershire and seeking asylum in the United Kingdom, outlets warned on Thursday.

The case has justifiably raised alarms on whether or not the United Kingdom’s existing border controls are effective in checking alleged asylum seekers who have committed serious crimes overseas.

The BBC reports that the man, identified as Twana Jamal, was described by French police officers in 2016 as the “most successful” smuggler in history, making millions out of his illegal smuggling operations. At the time, a French court convicted Jamal to five years in prison for leading a smuggling operation out of the Grand Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk that saw him charge between 4,500 and 5,000 British pounds per person to cross migrants into the U.K.

French prosecutors reportedly said during the trial that Jamal’s illegal migrant smuggling operations netted him up to 100,000 pounds per week. He was 36 years old at the time of his conviction in 2016.

As part of a separate investigation that led to the arrest of another smuggler, and following a tip denouncing that Jamal was now living int he U.K., the BBC tracked the convicted smuggler to Blaby, a some 6,000 people village in Leicestershire.

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The British broadcaster observed the man working a driving a vehicle without a license plate under an apparent false name. Per the BBC, it is believed that Jamal is seeking asylum in the U.K. Jamal and his brother are reportedly running vape and sweet shops in Blaby. Both shops are named “Candy Corner,” and are located within meters of one another at opposite sites of the high street.

According to the BBC, one of the shops “stands next door to the constituency office of the local Conservative MP.”

The man denied having been convicted of smuggling in 2026 when confronted by the BBC and affirmed that he is “still waiting” on his U.K. asylum application. The man claimed to the BBC reporter that he has been in the United Kingdom “almost 20 years.”

Asked his he has stayed illegally in Britain, an outraged Jamal responded, “See, that’s how they keep lying and make people of this country to hate immigrants from their lies.”

The man also denied working on the vape shop he was confronted by the BBC at despite the broadcaster having obtained footage of him work at the place for days.

Most alarmingly, Jamal boasted to another BBC reporter over the phone prior to the in-person confrontation that, “We know everyone in this city, this city is ours.” He also claimed he is making “good money” and told the BBC contact there was work to be had “moving cigarettes” from a warehouse.

“No-one touches us here,” Jamal reportedly told the BBC. “Even the police won’t stop you.”

The BBC warned that Jamal’s case is not an isolated incident, but rather, part of a broader migrant smuggling problem. The broadcaster reported that it has so far found more than 20 known active smugglers who have reached the U.K. Some of the smugglers have been convicted overseas in the past, while others are claiming asylum under a false name.

“All asylum claimants are subject to mandatory security checks to confirm their identity for the purpose of immigration, security and criminality checks,” a Home Office spokesperson told the BBC.