A forest in Poland hid an amazing historical treasure until a metal detectorist found it in June.

Marcin Wiśniewski was looking around the Gdańsk Forest District when he saw something unusual, Fox News reported Thursday.

A bronze sword was standing upright in the dirt; it was later determined to be 2,700 years old, dating to the Late Bronze Age.

Photos showed the sword half buried in the dirt and after it had been removed and cleaned up during excavation:

Wiśniewski contacted officials with the Pomeranian Provincial Heritage Conservator who said it was not the first sword from that time period found in the area.

“In the 1920s, two antenna-hilt bronze swords were discovered in a peat bog at Rynarzewo. Those artifacts were transferred to the Provincial Museum in Gdańsk, but were lost during World War II,” they explained.

Archeologists excavated the area and recorded details about the piece and its position, according to Archeology News.

“No other artifacts were found nearby, though researchers say the weapon’s original placement still holds valuable information. The upright position suggests the sword was deliberately deposited rather than accidentally lost,” the website continued:

The sword measures about 60 centimeters in length and belongs to the tang-hilted type. Its narrow metal tang once held a grip made from wood, bone, or antler, materials that have long since decayed. A green patina covers the bronze blade, helping preserve decorative grooves, engraved arcs, and short crosswise lines. These features match swords produced during the fourth and fifth periods of the Bronze Age, though conservation work will confirm its exact type. Weapons like this ranked among the most valuable possessions of their time. According to Poland’s State Forests, a bronze sword of this kind could equal the value of an entire herd of cattle, making ownership a sign of wealth and high social standing.

Officials are working to determine which museum will house the weapon where it can be studied.

The news comes amid several other recent stunning archeological discoveries.

A hiker in Norway found a 1,500-year-old sword fitting under a downed tree, and a six-year-old boy in Norway discovered a 1,300-year-old sword during a school trip as he walked across a field, according to Breitbart News.