The radical leftist HOPE Not Hate (HnH) group has deleted a section of its website detailing the supposedly offensive opinions of former Brexit Party politician Anne Widdecombe, who was allegedly murdered in her country home earlier this month.

Following the killing of Ann Widdecombe, 78, a former Conservative government minister and Member of European Parliament for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, HOPE Not Hate removed a publication in which it accused the Christian politician of expressing “homophobic” and “sexist” opinions, while listing numerous supposed offences.

The HnH post stated: “Despite remaking her image in recent years through her appearances on reality TV shows, Widdecombe has a long history of homophobic and sexist remarks that jar with [Nigel] Farage’s claims that his party is ‘intolerant of intolerance’.

“Indeed, embracing the dangerous and divisive politics of her new vehicle, in the first Brexit Party speech in the European Parliament, Widdecombe made a risible comparison of Britain’s departure from the EU to the emancipation of slaves.”

In a statement to The Telegraph, a spokesman for the leftist group said that it was a “straightforward editorial decision” to remove the Widdecombe section of their website, and that it was done as a “mark of respect”.

“The article was a factual account of her political record, party affiliations and public statements, and we stand by its accuracy. Its removal reflects no change in our approach: scrutinising the public records of politicians is a legitimate and essential part of journalism and of our work, and it will continue.”

“Our thoughts are with Ann Widdecombe’s family and friends, and we share the widespread shock at her death,” the organisation added.

Despite initial insistence from police that there were no indications of a political motive, the alleged murderer of Widdecombe is now being investigated as a potential act of terror by Counter Terrorism Policing South East. It has also been reported that police sweeps of the current suspect’s home contained far-left communist material.

It comes as the recently installed government of Prime Minister Andy Burnham has tapped former HOPE Not Hate Director of Campaigns & Communications Matthew McGregor as Downing Street’s new head of political strategy.

There have long been questions over the ties between the supposed charitable organisation and the Labour Party, with prominent figures in the party previously campaigning for HnH.

The far-left group is currently facing an Electoral Commission complaint from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has accused the group of breaching charity rules by allegedly campaigning in the Makerfield by-election last month, which resulted in Burnham being made a Member of Parliament and therefore eligible to challenge ousted Prime Minsiter Sir Kier Starmer.

In addition to using cancel culture tactics to dig up old social media posts by Reform UK’s Army reservist candidate, HOPE Not Hate was also accused of handing out leaflets in favour of Labour and against Reform UK, which Farage claimed violated charity rules against engaging in party politics.

While HnH has removed its section on Widdecombe, its website page dedicated to Nigel Farage remains active. The group accuses the Brexit leader of being a “far-right politician with a long history of extreme, outlandish and xenophobic comments.”

Addressing the heated political climate, which he claimed contributed to Widdecombe’s death, Mr Farage said on Friday: “We’ve got to get back the idea that we fought world wars to be free to disagree but to respect the right of the other person to have a different opinion to us. And I want this taught in schools. I want it back in our culture.”