Italy: 539 Arrested, 700Kg of Drugs Seized in Mass Youth Gangs Crackdown

A weeklong law enforcement crackdown against youth gangs across Italy led to the arrest of 539 individuals and the seizure of over 700 kilograms of drugs, the Italian State Police announced on Sunday.

The operation saw the joint efforts of over 1,000 regional agents in 44 Italian provinces against youth gangs and young individuals involved in numerous crimes, such as drug and weapons trafficking, theft, and extortion, among several other felonies.

According to the Italian State Police, 539 individuals — 492 adults and 47 minors — were arrested during the joint security operation. An additional group of 791 adults and 163 minors were reported to the authorities over drug and weapons-related offenses but were not detained. Some of the arrested individuals, the police noted, had published footage of their respective felonies online.

Numerous public gathering places and a total of 1,182 properties were inspected by the police during the operation, including 24 shelters for unaccompanied minor migrants. Per the Italian State Police, 973 social media profiles were investigated for “promoting hatred and physical violence, including against members of law enforcement.”

The joint security operation also led to the seizure of 660 kilograms of cannabinoids, 41 kilograms of cocaine, and 2 kilograms o ketamine. Additionally, approximately 1,000 oxycodone tablets, and variety quantities of other narcotic and psychotropic substances were seized by the police forces along several precision scales.

Several stolen items, such as gold necklaces and mobile phones were retrieved by law enforcement agents alongside 307,000 euros in cash. 49 firearms of varied type and 87 weapons were also seized by the police.

Rai News reports that, in total, over 190,000 individuals were searched during the police crackdown in areas of Italian cities known for drug trafficking activities and other nocturnal illicit occurrences. Rome, Milan, Turin, Bologna, Florence, Catania, Bergamo, and Varese are among the 44 Italian provinces in which the joint youth gang crackdown operations took place.

Some of the notable arrests detailed by the Italian State Police during the operation include the arrest of two minors in Milan — one Italian and one Tunisian — involved in the aggravated robbery of a woman in June.

The woman was able to capture footage of the chaotic incident that, in addition to security camera footage, led to the suspects arrest. Most notably, the Italian State Police pointed out that one of the two minors has an active social media pretense and had even published the video of the assault shortly after it occurred.

Another group was arrested in Rome for their involvement in a July 1 riot near the Colosseum that left damages to public areas. Pyrotechnic materials, a pepper spray canister, and a nunchaku-style weapon were discovered by the police during the searches. Per Rai News, the July 1 riots broke after a group used copious amounts of fireworks in the street to “celebrate” a birthday, causing disturbances and panic among local residents and tourists. The incident left two officers injured and three individuals arrested — including a 21 year-old Egyptian national.

A third notable arrest detailed by the Italian State Police took place in Viareggio, Tuscany. Four individuals, including two minors, were detained over the brutal assault of a man that left the victim with a fractured femur.