Russia Expels Italian Diplomats in Retaliation for Espionage Case

Russia expelled two Italian military attachés on Monday in retaliation for Rome’s recent expulsion of two Moscow representatives accused of spying on the Italian government.

The Italian and Russian governments have been at the center of a new diplomatic spat that began earlier this month when the Italian government expelled Russian military attachés Ivan Petrovich Gorbachev and Mikhail Vasilyevich Astakhov from Italy. The Russian officials were accused of allegedly overseeing an espionage network against Italy from within the Russian embassy.

The accusations stemmed from an investigation that led to the arrest of two former Italian intelligence officers that leaked classified information to the expelled Russian diplomats.

At the time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow would deliver an “adequate response” to the expulsion of the two Russian officials.

Weeks later, on Monday, the “adequate response” came in the form of the reciprocal expulsion of Italian military attaché Davide D’Aprile and Assistant Defense Attaché Vittorio Parrella from Russia. In an official statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the two Italian officials have been declared persona non grata, and have a 72-hour deadline to return to their country alongside their relatives.

“In this regard, we would like to emphasize once again that no hostile or provocative actions against Russian diplomats will go without an appropriate response on our part” The Russian Ministry statement read in part.

Spokeswoman Zakharova confirmed that the expulsion of the Italian attache and his aide is a “response measure” to the expulsion of the Russian diplomats from Rome in brief remarks shared with the Russian news agency Tass.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the “without reason” expulsion of the two Italian officials stationed in Moscow. Tajani, in a social media post, stressed that the expulsion is an act of retaliation over Italy’s decision to expel the two Russian officials accused of spying on Rome.

“This is an act of blatant retaliation for the expulsion from Italy of two Russian military attachés, who were indeed caught red-handed while carrying out espionage activities to the detriment of our national security,” Tajani’s message read in part.

Italian Senator Maurizio Gasparri, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, condemned the expulsion of the Italian attachés and expressed his solidarity, noting that while Italy expelled Russian spies from its territory, the men expelled from Moscow are “people of integrity” instead.

“Spies have been caught red-handed in Italy. And Moscow can think of nothing better than to take revenge on people who carry out their delicate duties with seriousness and integrity. This confirms an intolerable attitude,” Gasparri said, per the Italian news agency Agencia Nova.

According to an extensive investigation launched by Rome prosecutors in 2025, Ivan Petrovich Gorbachev and Mikhail Vasilyevich Astakhov held constant talks with former Italian intelligence officials, requesting classified information in exchange for monetary compensation. Prosecutors identified the retired Italian intelligence officials as Gavino Raoul Piras and Vincenzo di Pasquale, both 59 years old.

Most notably, Italian outlets widely describe Piras as an “ex-007,” a nickname referencing the former official’s past intelligence background and NATO-related training.

In addition to Piras and di Pasquale, five other unnamed suspects are being investigated by Italian authorities — including “active-duty military personnel” currently assigned to highly classified posts. The individuals are allegedly responsible for leaking the classified information to Piras and di Pasquale, who then relayed it to the Russian officials.

“Moscow continues to use its hybrid weapons to attack the West and Italy. A serious and unacceptable interference for the Italian Institutions and for national security,” Tajani wrote on a July 9 post announcing the expulsion of the Russian diplomats from Rome.