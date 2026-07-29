Spain: Illegal Migrant with 18 Past Arrests Head Stomps Man into a Coma

An Algerian illegal migrant who recently beat a Spanish man into a coma had been arrested 18 times in the past for numerous felonies since his arrival in 2020, local outlets reported on Tuesday.

A firm deportation order against the violent illegal migrant has reportedly existed for some time — but remains to be executed by Spanish authorities at press time despite the migrant’s extensive criminal record.

Spanish outlets identified the Algerian national as 26 year-old Said Leksili. On Friday night, the Algerian migrant violently assaulted a 47 year-old Spanish man at the city of Valencia’s San Marcelino residential neighborhood.

Leksili brutally head stomping the victim, causing him to go into a coma and leaving the 47 year-old man with multiple fractures. Witnesses reportedly testified that the Algerian man attacked the victim from behind and for no apparent reason.

The victim has been identified by Spanish outlets as “Arturo C” by Spanish outlets. As of Tuesday, he is reportedly still in critical condition fighting for his life at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Spanish outlet Ok Diario published harrowing footage of the violent assault shared by one of the witnesses of the event. The footage shows Leksili punching and head stomping the defenseless victim. He is also shown attacking a passersby that attempted to stop the violent assault.

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Ok Diario explained that Leksili illegally entered Spain in 2020 and has remained in the country since then. Over the past six years the man had been arrested on 18 different occasions on multiple felonies.

Of the total, Ok Diario detailed, six of the detentions occurred after Said Leksili assaulted others. The outlet detailed that Leksili has an unresolved deportation case despite his extensive and violent criminal record.

According to several Spanish outlets, Leksili simply testified to authorities, “I drank a lot and I don’t remember anything,” limiting himself to answer only questions from his lawyer.

A local court sentenced Leksili to provisional imprisonment without bail on Sunday. The footage by one of the witnesses was reportedly instrumental for the swift detention of the violent Algerian migrant.

Las Provincias reports that three of the migrant’s past detentions were for violent robberies, with “more than a dozen complaints from different courts.” Per Las Provincias, the migrant had been spending his nights at a shack in Valencia’s Cruz Cubierta neighborhood for some time.

Leksili also reportedly beared two sets of identifications — one in which he is listed as born in Algeria and another in which he is purportedly listed as a Moroccan citizen with the same first name but different surname. He has past arrests with both identities.

The Spanish outlet La Gaceta reported on Tuesday that, according to unnamed sources, Said Leksili spent 48 hours at a Center for the Temporary Assistance of Foreigners (CATE) upon his arrival to Spain in 2020. Since then, the sources detailed, he moved to Valencia and has maintained a “highly conflictive profile” over the six years he has resided at the Spanish city.