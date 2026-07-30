Indignant China Protests After New Zealand Foreign Minister Tells Chinese-born Lawmaker ‘Go Back to Your Own Country’

China made a rare diplomatic protest to New Zealand on Thursday after NZ Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ jibe at a Chinese-born lawmaker he called a “loudmouth” who ​he urged to “go back to your own country.”

The populist leader of the New Zealand First party spoke during a Parliamentary debate on the government’s response to the Chinese coronavirus epidemic, Reuters reports.

Green MP Lawrence Xu-Nan – a lawmaker from the left-wing Green Party born in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin but who grew up ​in East Auckland, RNZ notes, – heckled Peters in the exchange who then made his retort.

Peters was asked by Xu-Nan: “Are you vaccinated?” during a heated debate about New Zealand’s COVID response.

In response, Peters said the lawmaker had “come here five minutes ago.”

Peters further advised Xu-Nan to “go back to where you’ve come from, you loudmouth” if he was dissatisfied with his new homeland.

“This is called a democracy, unlike what you’re used to,” he said. Peters also accused China of lying “like a flatfish.”

The Chinese embassy said an official ​made “solemn representations” about the “negative China-related remarks” at a meeting with New Zealand’s ​foreign affairs ministry.

In its statement, the Chinese embassy urged New Zealand to “do more things conducive to bilateral ​relations rather than the other way around.”

Peters later doubled down calling ⁠his critics “pearl-clutchers” and “communist shills”.