In a staggering condemnation of Germany’s open borders ideology, Berlin’s paper of record has noted that more Polish citizens have died in Islamist terror attacks in Germany than in Poland.

As a result of yet another deadly terror attack in Germany last weekend, a 65-year-old woman from Warsaw lost her life as a 21-year-old Abdul Ballout rammed a van into crowds at the Christopher Street Day Pride Parade in central Berlin. Among the further 31 injured was the daughter of the 65-year-old Polish woman, both of whom had travelled to the German capital for the annual LGBTQ event.

Remarkably, she was not the first Pole to have been killed in an Islamist terror attack in Germany, with Łukasz Urban, a Polish truck driver, also being killed in a vehicle attack. Urban was among 12 to have lost their lives as Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri used a Semi-trailer truck to plough into pedestrians at a Berlin Christmas market in 2016. A further 56 people were also injured in the attack.

German paper of record Die Welt noted that this means that more people from Poland have died in jihadi terror attacks in Germany than in their home country, which has so far experienced zero fatal Islamist attacks. This is in large part due to Warsaw’s restrictive immigration policies, which have come in stark contrast to Germany’s open approach towards Islamic immigration.

Indeed, currently, Poland has only roughly between 40,000 and 76,000 Muslims in the country as a whole, compared to a population of around 37.7 million inhabitants. This means that the Islamic community accounts for around 0.1 to 0.2 per cent of the total population.

In contrast, at least 6.6 to 7.0 million Muslims are currently living in Germany, representing between 8 and 8.5 per cent of the population of 82.7 million people. This included the Berlin terror attacker, a Lebanese heritage 21-year-old, who was born in Berlin.

This disparity has arisen almost entirely from different immigration policies in recent years, with Poland being one of the few EU countries to resist mass migration and enforce strict border controls after German Chancellor Angela Merkel essentially opened the gates in 2015, sparking the European Migrant Crisis.

Die Welt notes that there is a growing perception among Polish people that Germany is unsafe, with social media users frequently mocking violent acts in Germany as having been committed by “cultural enrichers” or “engineers”.

This growing sentiment has translated into real-life decisions, with more people choosing to move from Germany to Poland than the other way around for the first time on record.

Indeed, data from Destatis showed that around 90,807 people moved from Germany to Poland, compared to 82,082 per cent of people from Poland moving to Germany in 2024.

Despite conventional wisdom that mass migration is essential to the economy, Poland has consistently outpaced Germany in recent years, with the German economy growing by just 0.2 per cent last year compared to 3.6 per cent in Poland.