Europe Sinks Under Illegal Migrant Crisis as UK PM Burnham and Spain’s Sanchez Jet Off on Holidays

Prime Minister Andy Burnham visits the Hare inn in Harlow, Essex with the Chancellor John
Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty
Simon Kent

Crisis? What crisis? An increasingly divided European Union (E.U.) has called an emergency meeting Tuesday to address the illegal migrant emergency sparked by the invasion of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta however two of the main players are far away with their feet up on holidays.

Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has jetted off to the Canary Islands while an exhausted UK PM Andy Burnham is taking a holiday barely two weeks after taking the job.

The Daily Telegraph reports No 10 confirmed Burnham would be away from his desk and taking a break from his day-to-day duties after 15 days of work.

That is reportedly the earliest a PM has checked out of their office for vacation time in modern history.

As Breitbart News reported, the E.U.’s call to action on the illegal migrant crisis comes six days after the surge was first reported in what is now regarded as the single largest crossing of its kind in the E.U.’s history.

Not only is Pedro Sánchez heading for sunny climes and deckchairs he released a video Saturday recommending summer songs to his social media followers as a personal display of priorities.

Sánchez made no comment about the human tidal wave swamping Ceuta or the people smuggling rings making massive profits from their illegal efforts.

Meanwhile Burnham’s holiday comes after his campaign to win the Makerfield by-election in June led to a rapid rise to replacing fellow Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in No 10.

His most recent public appearance was on Sunday in the port of Dover using the carefully staged visit to promote his government’s claimed efforts to tackle the illegal migrant crisis.

Reform UK chairman Lee Anderson criticised the holidaying PM for the timing of the break, saying: “Two weeks into the job and Andy Burnham has already had enough.

 “After dropping a number of unfunded commitments and overseeing over 2,000 illegal migrants breaking into our country he’s bunked off for a jolly abroad.

“This isn’t a prime minister that’s serious about leading.”

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

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