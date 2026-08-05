Woman Arrested as Four Stabbed in London’s Covent Garden

A woman has been arrested after four people were stabbed in London’s Covent Garden on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met said that officers were called to the scene of a suspected stabbing on Endell Street near the popular shopping area of Covent Garden in the British capital at around 12:29 pm local time on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1620: The Metropolitan Police force has said that it recovered a pair of scissors from the scene of a stabbing in Covent Garden on Wednesday, Sky News reported. The force added that while the investigation is still ongoing, it is believed that mental health may have been a factor. No further information has been released about the 47-year-old female suspect at the time of this reporting.

The original story continues as follows…

According to Sky News, the four victims were aged 34, 39, 42, and 45 years old.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested on the scene on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and assault.

The four victims were later taken to a major trauma centre, London’s Ambulance Service said in a statement.

A spokesman for the service said: “We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer,” a spokesperson said.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road.”

This story is developing, more to follow…