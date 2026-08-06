Reports: Dozens Arrested, Charged in Morocco over Ceuta Invasion

Moroccan prosecutors have charged at least 86 individuals over their involvement in last week’s illegal migrant invasion of the Spanish city of Ceuta, multiple outlets reported.

The group of individuals — which reportedly include several young men and minors — face charges of rebellion, organizing illegal border crossings, transporting passengers without a driver’s license, overstaying visas, and public property damages, among other felonies.

Ceuta, a Spanish city located on Northern Africa home to some 87,000 inhabitants, is still reeling from last week’s dramatic events after tens of thousands of illegal migrants flooded the city, seeking entry into European territory. The Spanish government confirmed this week that some 72,000 illegal migrants participated in the chaotic invasion.

The exact death toll left by the invasion remains uncertain, and varies per source. The Spanish government has reportedly affirmed that the events left at least 88 dead. The Moroccan government, on the other hand, affirms that only 11 died instead.

The Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reports that approximately 86 individuals have been brought before the Moroccan justice system to face charges related to last week’s invasion. The broadcaster reportedly confirmed the information it received from the non-government organization Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH).

According to the information provided by the AMDH to RTVE, of the total, a group of 52 individuals, including two minors and eleven young individuals are currently in pre-trial detention at the city of Nador and placed at the disposal of local courts.

Thousands of Migrants from Morocco Flood into Spanish Territory

Another group of 34, which reportedly includes five minors, are instead being prosecuted at the Moroccan city of Tetouan on violent acts charges related to the invasion of Ceuta. Per RTVE, at least eleven individuals of the group in Tetouan have already received prison sentences of between three to six months for transporting Moroccan nationals to non-authorized border crossing locations.

The Spanish news agency EFE, citing information from the Moroccan court system, reports that nine individuals were sentenced to up to six months in prison and a 1,000 euro fine for helping organize last week’s events. Additionally, a group of 20 individuals are being processed on charges of disobedience, use of firearms, aggression against a public official, vandalism, and public property damages.

The government of Morocco has attributed the cause of last week’s chaotic invasion of Ceuta to the actions of human trafficking networks and disinformation — assertions echoed by the Spanish Interior Ministry shortly afterwards.

As Breitbart News reported, Spanish authorities point to a June Supreme Court ruling as the spark of last week’s migrant invasion. In recent weeks, the Spanish top court issued a ruling modifying some of the contents of Spain’s Immigration Regulations.

The changes forbid law enforcement officials from conducting pushbacks at sea, a controversial change that created the legal loophole that tens of thousands of migrants sought to exploit during the invasion of the Spanish city.