The youngest black professor ever at the University of Cambridge has resigned after the institution announced it was finally launching an investigation into allegations of plagiarism, as other claims of potentially fake hate crimes and alleged embellishment of his CV swirl.

Erstwhile Professor of sociology of education Jason Arday at the prestigious University of Cambridge and Jesus College Cambridge tendered his immediate resignation overnight, a sudden change in course after months of punchy denials from both the academic and the institution over probity claims that range from allegedly faked publications, alleged thesis plagiarism, to claims of alleged acts of physical intimidation against him.

Arday’s letter of resignation went long on promoting his own achievements, but fell short of any admission of wrongdoing or an apology, and indeed insisted that “This is not the end of my work. It is simply the end of this chapter”. Reflecting on his appointment as professor at Cambridge in 2023, Arday claimed “Thousands celebrated not simply my appointment, but what it represented: that talent, perseverance and hope can triumph over even the greatest adversity”, and lamented what he described as a campaign of harassment against him since.

He wrote: “Sadly, the years since my appointment have also been marked by an unrelenting level of public scrutiny and personal attack. While criticism is an inevitable part of academic life, what I have experienced has gone far beyond scholarly disagreement. The relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love… there comes a point when the personal cost becomes too great.”

Arday was the youngest black professor at Cambridge ever at the time of his appointment aged 37 and his selection was based upon an apparently strong CV. Criticism and allegations of plagiarism emerged very quickly after his appointment, but these were ignored or dismissed for years until earlier in 2026, British newspapers published analyses of the then-Professor Arday’s doctoral thesis. The Daily Telegraph, which pushed this, stated “more than 180 separate passages were identical or near-identical to another student’s thesis”.

The under-fire academic rejected this characterisation and said any similarity was down to his autistic learning style. Cambridge itself was also punchy in its response, and decried a “vile campaign to undermine his credibility”.

Yet the University is said to have suffered an internal revolt by staff who demanded an investigation, and just hours after Cambridge and Arday’s Jesus College said they were launching an inquiry, he had tendered his resignation. The University said: “The University of Cambridge has begun an investigation following new information about Professor Arday’s qualifications and honorary appointments”.

Beyond the question over Arday’s doctoral thesis, various allegations about his probity include that the former professor had:

Claimed that Arday was an honorary professor at Durham University. The University is reported to have denied this. “The University of Glasgow, Ohio State University in the US and Nelson Mandela University in South Africa” are also said to have denied he was a visiting professor.

Claimed to have published a book called Being Young, Black and Male: Challenging the Dominant Discourse with the distinguished publishing house Palgrave Macmillian, and used the alleged existence of this book in his own promotional material. It is stated that while there may have been a plan to write and publish such a book, that never transpired.

Claimed to have published a book called Considering Racialised Contexts in Education: Using reflective practice and peer-mentoring to support Black and Ethnic Minority educators. Again, it is possible such a book was planned but never came to fruition and, again, it is alleged the theoretical work was portrayed as a genuine past achievement.

Questions raised over claimed past charitable work are said to have led to changing stories from Arday, including his part in raising over £5 million for charity through exceptional and world-class feats of ultramarathon endurance running, and through alleged and unproven trips to Africa for clean water projects.

Claimed to have been posted a severed pig’s head. He did not report this to police at the time, nor take a photograph of it, nor tell anyone else about it. He claims to have later reported it to police and that an investigation took place, but both the Metropolitan Police and a butcher allegedly investigated denied any knowledge.

Claimed to have been posted bullets, and physically threatened by a masked intruder at his building in the University of Cambridge on two occasions, including at knife-point. Again, Arday did not see fit to report this to police, or tell colleagues, and there is reportedly no security footage of the incidents either.

Claimed to have featured in a prominent BBC television programme that was broadcast before he was born.

That police officers were sent after a British journalist researching Professor Arday to tell them to back off their investigation

Critics have noted while questions have hitherto been raised over Arday himself, the “profound questions” are now hanging in the air for the University of Cambridge itself, how is came to hire a prominent professor without scrutinising his CV and claimed achievements, and then dismissed all criticism even as alleged evidence mounted. Former Cambridge college master Roger Mosey wrote in The Times that events had “revealed to the outside world a fault line apparent to insiders for some years” on “social justice” activism within the University.

The Daily Telegraph reflected, meanwhile: “Prof Arday’s Cambridge career is over, but there remain profound questions for those who appointed him without basic checks on his CV, those who ignored warnings about his work for three years, and those who defended him in the face of overwhelming evidence of plagiarism and fabulism.”