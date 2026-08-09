Female Police Officer Fired and Blacklisted over Transgender Joke

A female detective in Britain has been fired and reportedly placed on a blacklist that includes rapists and murderers after she criticised her force’s LGBT policies as appeasing people with “cocks in frocks”.

Detective Constable Rachel Fletcher has been fired for “gross misconduct” after she openly denounced guidelines from her former Northumbria Police force, in which supposedly transgender offenders could request to be strip-searched by a female officer.

According to the Daily Mail, Fletcher was reported to a disciplinary panel by multiple male colleagues over her use of the phrase “cocks in frocks” when criticising the transgender policy of the police force.

Her male colleagues also told the panel that they were “offended” when they overheard Fletcher apparently joking with another female officer about imposing a curfew on men to prevent evening sex attacks.

She was also claimed to have been overheard saying that “all men are rapists”. However, Fletcher insists that she merely stated that “all rapists are men”.

Due to her being fired for gross misconduct, the 20-year police veteran will now be barred from any future policing work and will be put on a blacklist for sacked officers, which includes former Met officer Wayne Couzens, who was found guilty of kidnapping and killing a woman in London.

The blacklist also includes serial rapist David Carrick, a former member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection who was found guilty of raping over a dozen women.

Fletcher’s inclusion on the blacklist comes despite her reportedly being critical in the investigation that led to paedophile Ross Jackson being jailed last year.

Northumbria Police said that she had made “sexist, inappropriate and offensive” as well as “transphobic” remarks.

Commenting on her sacking and inclusion on the officer blacklist, Fletcher remarked: “Offending colleagues does not make me a danger to the public, yet my name is now on a list with rapists and murderers.”

She added in an interview with feminist campaigner Julie Bindel: “Without doubt, these trumped-up allegations came about because the entire force has been captured by gender ideology.”

“They went on a massive fishing expedition to gather as much dirt on me as possible so they could get rid of the big-mouthed feminist.”

Fletcher said that she intends on challenging her firing at an employment tribunal, and plans to argue that her expressed opinions are protected beliefs for which she should not have been sacked.