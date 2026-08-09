A top British Muslim charity has reportedly been accused by the American FBI of having acted as a front to funnel funding and other goods to Hamas terrorists in Palestine.

According to a U.S. indictment seen by London’s Daily Telegraph, Mohammad Yousef Hasna, the global director of the Al-Khair Foundation, had used his position at one of the UK’s largest Muslim charities to “raise funds and provide financing and commodities to Hamas”

The FBI is said to have obtained messages between Hansa and “individuals at the highest levels of Hamas”, allegedly including Ghazi Hamad, in which they discussed using the charity to raise funds for the terror group.

He is also accused of helping “to procure and transport commodities and materials to Gaza”. It is alleged that the Al-Khair Foundation was used to send “truckloads” of goods to Hamas leadership while purporting to be aid shipments for Palestinians.

The indictment claimed that Hansa “manipulated photographs and documents” in order to prevent the public and potential donors from realising that “Hamas was the actual beneficiary of his fundraising and to obfuscate the true nature of his purportedly humanitarian work.”

In addition to allegedly sending money and goods to Hamas, it is even claimed that one of the charity’s workers, Hossam Mansour, was killed in 2024 by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) while he was serving as a platoon commander for Hamas.

The Al-Khair Foundation, which The Telegraph claims is referred to by the U.S. as the “Sham Charity” in the indictment, is said to have “nearly doubled following the October 7 Hamas Massacres”, with annual donations jumping from £31.28 million ($42m) to £74.79 million ($101m), making it one of the largest Islamic charities in the country.

On top of its supposed aid work in the Middle East, Al-Khair also operates multiple Islamic schools in the United Kingdom. It has also reportedly “worked closely” with the British government, including on a recent project to combat supposed hate against Muslims.

The report also claimed that the Foundation has used the British Gift Aid tax relief programme to claim back tax of £9 million ($12m) over the past five years.

Both the Metropolitan Police and the Charity Commission have launched investigations into the charity, which has now been banned from spending money without Commission approval.

Mr Hasna was arrested last week by the National Crime Agency, Britain’s rough equivalent to the FBI, and is currently facing extradition to the United States.

However, the accusations will likely have further political ramifications and raise questions about the vetting processes for Islamic charities in the country.

Professor Matt Goodwin, a prominent supporter of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, said: “Suicidal empathy is allowing charities to operate in the UK and receive funding from the state while sending money to Islamists who want to destroy the West.”

For its part, the charity said: “Al-Khair Foundation is a humanitarian organisation established in 2003. We are a proudly British, UK-registered charity with a distinguished record spanning more than two decades of delivering humanitarian assistance and alleviating poverty and suffering in more than 75 countries worldwide.

“We take our responsibility to safeguard the funds entrusted to us by our generous donors with the utmost seriousness and are committed to ensuring they are used for their intended humanitarian purposes.”

The charity also claimed that Hasna had been “employed by one of our implementing partners”.