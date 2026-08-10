People smugglers delivered a single mega-dinghy carrying 230 illegal migrants across the English Channel from France early Monday morning.

The illicit human cargo came ashore near Dover. The boatload of young men and boys of similar age represented the largest-ever number recorded to make the journey in a single vessel, as the UK government warned yet again such “reckless and dangerous tactics employed by criminal gangs” will not be tolerated.

Leftist Prime Minister Andy Burnham made the same promise earlier this month, as Breitbart News reported, but exact details of how his Labour government will stem the flow beyond pleading with French authorities and sending them money is yet to be delivered.

The new prime minister spoke then after more than 150 people were rescued and returned to the French mainland after the boat they were using to make the crossing caught fire.

On X, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on Monday said the continued flood of illegals has become a national emergency, “At 2.30am this morning a boat carrying 230 people was taken into Dover.

“This is a record number in a single vessel.

“It’s yet more proof that this illegal invasion is a national security emergency.”

As the Burnham government dithers, criminal gangs are making a fortune from their efforts.

The Daily Mail reports illicit people traffickers are currently thought to charge around £2,000 ($2,700) per head for illegal passage to Britain.

With about £10,000 ($13,500) in assumed costs for the trip, the single mega dinghy that crossed on Monday could have delivered an eye-watering £450,000 ($607,578) profit.

The latest overnight arrivals mean more than 900 migrants reached Britain over the weekend on top of the 200,000-plus who have already made the journey before.