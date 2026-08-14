Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has kept his Parliament seat after an extraordinary special election where every other major party in England coalesced around a single opposition candidate, a BBC satirist in costume as a rubbish bin.

Nigel Farage has won the Clacton byelection on an increased vote count, despite turnout being down 14 per cent, pushing his support locally higher to 22,329 votes.

Farage called the election in July by resigning his seat over what he called a vexatious Parliamentary investigation into his finances, which if found against him, could have resulted in him being forced to resign his seat and fight for it again. Confounding that bid to stitch him up with lawfare and Parliamentary process, Farage said then “I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions” and called a “people versus the establishment by-election”.

One by one, Britain’s other political parties quickly announced they were going to boycott the election to undermine the credibility of the result. Yet they then spoilt their own strategy by then tacitly backing a unified opposition candidate in the form of a BBC satirist “scriptwriter and producer” Jon Harvey, who has worked on shows including Have I Got News For You and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and stood as the comedy alias of ‘Count Binface’.

This allowed Britain’s other main political parties including Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, and the Greens to officially maintain distance from the competition and deride it as farcical, while at the same time — it is alleged — numbers of their party volunteers quietly campaigned for the anti-Farage proxy on the side.

While bin man Harvey has indeed become the most politically successful novelty candidate in British political history ever, at 27 per cent of the vote today he achieved much less than the combined estimated vote shares pollster Survation gave all those parties in Clacton at 37 per cent, perhaps rendering the effort moot. Farage meanwhile well exceeded the 57 per cent from that poll in July and his last best result, taking 63 per cent, up 16 per cent since the last General Election in 2024.

Speaking early this morning, before the official result was in but when it was clear he would easily carry the day, Mr Farage reflected on the Westminster ‘uniparty’ strategy in this week’s special election, and said:

The verdict is now in, and it is a convincing, overwhelming win with more votes than we got in the General Election of 2024. In doing so we have beaten the candidate for the ‘uniparty’. Yes, there were Liberal Democrats, Labour, Conservative canvassers out canvassing for Count Binface. What an upside-down world it is, where Count Binface is now the candidate of the establishment… Today the voters in Clacton have stuck up two fingers to the entire political establishment.

While the Clacton byelection has already proven unusual and historic, it took another turn on Friday morning as Mr Farage announced he would not be attending the official count, stating he had been told by local police they understood there was to be an attempt to disrupt the event. Speaking at a thank-you party for Reform activists in Clacton in the early hours of Friday morning, Mr Farage said based on this information, he had decided not to attend:

I’ve stood in many elections… and every time I really enjoyed going to the count. It’s exciting, it’s dramatic, you’re on the stage. And I’m sad to say that after 33 years of being a candidate in active politics I’ve been advised tonight by Essex Police there is an active campaign to disrupt and degrade the result that will take place in a few hours time. And once again it shows you the sheer intolerance, the sheer loss of democratic principles that those who went before us fought in world wars, to fight for and preserve, and shows you why this battle we’re engaged upon in this great party, great movement of ours is to get our country back to the values it that it needs to be. And so I regret to say — and by the way I’m not scared by these people, far from it, but I’ll be damned if I’ll stand on a stage, having won a resounding victory, a ringing endorsement of all that I’ve tried to fight for, and you’ve tried to fight for, and be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies — and I will not, sadly, be attending the count.

Mr Farage also cancelled his Friday morning press conference.

Fellow Reform Members of Parliament spoke out on this issue, with Lee Anderson tells the BBC “there was going to be some sort of organised internal campaign with the other candidates at the count”, and Richard Tice adding “Ultimately, it was judged by Nigel’s team that there was sufficient anxiety, and concern, and threats” to justify him keeping away. It would be wrong to question Mr Farage’s security team’s judgement on this matter, he said.

Now Mr Farage is a Member of Parliament again, the investigation into whether a £5 million gift he received before he became a Member of Parliament should strictly have been declared as a donation under House rules will resume. Indeed, legacy media outlets fell over themselves to propagate this information as quickly and widely as possible on Friday morning, this having been the point for them all along.

The urgent whispers around Westminster when that process began was that it could ultimately mean a recall petition being triggered and Mr Farage having to face a by-election, such as he’s just fought voluntarily in defiance of the attempt against him. But now having proven that he enjoys the overwhelming support of his constituents even under an intense media storm of criticism and alleged foul play, even if Parliament finds against him a second special election being called seems a lot less likely today than it did two months ago.

Mr Farage has said the gift was to pay for personal security for him for the rest of his life, given the constant threat to his life by a violent minority and has stated he believes Parliamentary rules were obeyed to the letter. He said in July of the attempt to get at him through Parliamentary procedure:

…it seems to me the establishment have now decided they can’t beat us fairly, so they’ve chosen to use foul means. Let me be absolutely clear. After the furore and the media pile on, and not just the media but the other political parties too, let me be absolutely clear. I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all. I have not misused public money… Perhaps Dominic Cummings was right last year when he said ‘Whitehall will break the law to stop Reform winning power’. And we’ve been subject in the past few months to the subject of illegally obtained information, firm evidence of computer hacking, and now leaks from government agencies.

While the threat to Mr Farage’s life and the importance of his having privately funded security, even long after he retires from politics, was not generally taken seriously by the British legacy media or other political parties until recently, the death — allegedly by a murderous and repeated beating around the head with a hammer — of party colleague Ann Widdecombe has changed the discussion. The threat to Farage particularly has come into even sharper focus since, after counter terror police investigating the slaying of the veteran conservative lawmaker and Reform Party spokeswoman said they were reopening an investigation into a recent arson and breaking attempt at a London property of Farage’s.

Breitbart earlier reported when Farage spoke of this apparently related attempt on his own life in 2025, stating: “Of course, most of the media organisations in this room called me a liar, I remember that vividly. Half of you in the room called me a liar… But the truth is there was an investigation into this and clearly Counter Terrorism made some mistakes.”