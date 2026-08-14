Jason Arday, the academic hailed as University of Cambridge’s youngest ever black professor who sensationally resigned last week amid a storm of scrutiny has been found dead.

London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police were summoned to the London address of former Cambridge academic Jason Arday on Friday afternoon. Police confirmed a man was found unresponsive and subsequently declared dead.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. The case is being investigated by officers from the Met’s Central South Command Unit. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A University of Cambridge statement said: “We are desperately saddened to hear this tragic news. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

As earlier reported, Arday was hailed as a trailblazer in 2023 when he became the youngest black professor ever at the University of Cambridge. Yet that high profile work brought greater scrutiny to the hitherto obscure academic, and questions started to be asked about the honesty and quality of his academic work, as well as his claimed personal achievements in overcoming early life struggles, amazing sporting feats, philanthropy, and phantom publications.

The University stuck with their hire at first, publishing punchy dismissals of claims. But the allegations became too great to ignore, and last Wednesday Cambridge announced they would be launching an inquiry into plagiarism claims. Arday announced he was immediately resigning his post hours later, in a letter that conceded nothing in terms of responsibility, protested his innocence, and decried criticism going too far.

Days later, Arday’s autobiography was published in the United States. It is due to be published in the United Kingdom later this month. Since his resignation, much attention has focussed on the alleged hounding of journalists investigating Arday, both by lawyers apparently seeking to spike stories and police warnings.