British Woman Fatally Stabbed at German Train Station

BERLIN (AP) – A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 31-year-old British woman with a knife early Sunday morning in the southern German town of Rosenheim was detained, authorities said.

The woman, who was attacked at the Rosenheim train station, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died due to serious injuries, Rosenheim police said.

Federal police officers, called to the scene, detained the suspect right after the stabbing.

Police identified him as a 27-year-old German man from the nearby county of Fürstenfeldbruck.

They did not release the names of the victim or the suspect in line with German privacy rules and said they were still investigating the circumstances and motive behind the crime.

They asked any witnesses to come forward and asked whether anybody had witnessed “an argument or a physical altercation” in the early hours of Saturday night into Sunday at the train station.