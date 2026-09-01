Watch: Spanish Police Fire Warning Shots During Growing Tensions Outside Ceuta Migrant Shelter

Invading migrants attempted to storm their way into a local Ceuta migrant shelter on Monday prompting Spanish police officials to fire warning shots to disperse the illegals.

Ceuta’s Loma Colmenar neighborhood is one of the locations designated by Spain’s central socialist government for the establishment of new “temporary” shelters for the thousands of invading migrants at the Spanish exclave.

Loma Colmenar has been widely described as one of the areas of Ceuta most affected by rampant migrant violence and crime in the aftermath of the late July invasion.

According to Spanish outlets, hundreds of migrants have been waiting in line for days seeking to gain a spot inside the new Loma Colmenar shelter, prompting an increased presence of police officers in the area. Europapress reports that the tense situation unfolded after a group of migrants managed to enter the shelter. In response, a larger group waiting outside reportedly attempt to “stampede” their way in, pushing and shoving each other.

The situation prompted Spanish police officers to fire warning shots to bring the situation under control before it escalated further. Per Spanish outlets, police officers forcibly dispersed the massive line of migrants that were outside the shelter’s premises. The Spanish newspaper El Mundo published video footage of the warning shots.

El Mundo, the migrants outside the Loma Colmenar shelter were allegedly motivated by the false rumor that a spot in the shelter would somehow lead to an “express” path to purported documentation that would allow them to stay in European territory.

After the police dispersed the migrants, El Mundo detailed, cleanup crews collected “hundreds of kilos” of trash left by the migrants in the area over the past days. An unnamed senior police officer told El Mundo that the migrants were disturbing Loma Colmenar’s neighbors with fights, thefts, and sexual assaults.

“I estimate there were as many as 5,000 migrants in this neighborhood,” the officer reportedly said. “It was absolutely outrageous.”

Per El Faro de Ceuta, some of the migrants returned to the area throughout the night hours on Monday, and were once again waiting outside the shelter during the morning hours of Tuesday.

Rafael García, the head of Loma Colmenar’s neighborhood association, detailed to El País that a clash among migrants had broken out on Monday morning after Spanish Migration Ministry allegedly allowed new migrants into the shelter.

“This has created a pull effect from other locations and led to chaos, where the law of the jungle has prevailed instead of orderly queuing,” García told El País.

Over the past weeks residents of Loma Colmenar have repeatedly and peacefully protested across the streets of the neighborhood, demanding solutions to the worsening living conditions caused by the unresolved migrant invasion of Ceuta.

Last week, a much larger peaceful protest transited through several streets of the Spanish exclave — passing through Loma Colmenar to express their solidarity with the local residents.