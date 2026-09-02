Spain’s National Police has produced a bombshell report accusing agents of the Islamic regime in Morocco of coordinating the illegal migrant invasion of Ceuta despite attempts by the socialist Sánchez government to deflect blame from the Alawite regime in Rabat.

The report was submitted to Judge María Tardón, who is currently investigating how an estimated 80,000 illegals from Morocco were able to storm the Spanish border and enter the exclave city of Ceuta between July 30 and 31. The rolling crisis has continued, with upwards of 9,000 remaining in the city with a population of just 83,000.

Contrary to the myriad of potential masterminds put forward by the leftist government in Madrid, the Spanish National Police accused the Muslim Moroccan government of orchestrating the invasion, which the report claims was an operation to undermine Spanish sovereignty over the North African territory, El Mundo reports.

The police dossier claimed to have evidence from the National Centre for Immigration and Borders (CENIF) that uniformed Moroccan gendarmes were on the ground at Castillejos, a town across the border from Ceuta, on the day of the invasion, directing the flow of migrants towards the fence which separates the two countries.

Furthermore, the report said that police are in possession of “graphic evidence” showing plainclothes Moroccan government agents giving instructions to the uniformed gendarmes on where to send the migrants, specifically the sea surrounding the fence.

This came just weeks after the Spanish Supreme Court ruled that illegals arriving by water could not be pushed back, opening a loophole for the Ceuta territory, where migrants could simply walk into the water on the Moroccan side of the border and technically arrive in Spanish territory a few feet down the coastline by sea.

According to the National Police, the invasion was part of an orchestrated effort by the Islamic Alawite government to assert its claims over Ceuta and the Spanish autonomous city of Melilla, which, like Ceuta, is located on the North African coast bordering Morocco.

The report has sparked national controversy, as it appears to directly contradict Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has been keen not only to deflect responsibility from his own government’s open-borders agenda but also from the Moroccan state, with which he has sought to forge closer ties during his time in office.

Facing an already difficult re-election bid, the socialist leader has attempted to blame various entities for the migrant crisis in Ceuta, including Russia and Israel, which he alleged had been behind a social media fake news campaign to encourage migrants to travel to the Spanish exclave city. Perhaps most remarkably, Sánchez even tried to blame the crisis on shadowy “ultra-right international” forces.

In addition to the report from his own National Police force, the prime minister’s claims were also undercut by Brussels, with the European External Action Service (EEAS) admitting on Tuesday that it has no proof that the crisis was sparked by social media disinformation from governments such as Israel or Russia.

“In the case of Ceuta, we saw attempts by Russia to exploit the online crisis. However, we have no conclusive evidence to suggest that the crisis itself was caused by disinformation from foreign state actors,” a European Union Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo said that the National Police report demonstrated that Prime Minister Sánchez “is not in a position to protect and guarantee the security of the nation” as “he does not defend national integrity.”

“We are talking about the most important obligation of any leader. The only way out is to call elections and give the voice back to the people,” he said, adding that “the Government has lied to us and was protecting Morocco more than the Spanish.”